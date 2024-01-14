Wondering where to watch the Emmys 2024 red carpet? It's television's biggest night and you surely don't want to miss the annual parade of beloved TV stars decked out in designer duds, so here's everything you need to know about tuning into the pre-ceremony tradition.

Due to the writers' and actors' strikes with studios last year, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were confusingly moved to January 2024 and will now be held on Monday, January 15 live coast-to-coast on FOX at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. (The new January date breaks from the long-standing tradition of the awards ceremony taking place on a Sunday in September.)

Along with FOX, other ways to watch the ceremony live include streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. The Emmy Awards will also be available to stream on Hulu the day after the award show, on Tuesday, January 16.

Among the attendees will be Emmys 2024 nominees like the cast of HBO's Succession—which racked up a whopping 27 nominations, including Best Drama—The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge, Ted Lasso lead Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri of The Bear, and many more.

And here's how to catch all of the above on the red carpet before Monday's big shindig!

Where to watch the Emmys 2024 red carpet

There are several ways to tune into the red-carpet glamour before the Emmys 2024 ceremony is broadcast at 8 pm Eastern on January 15.

E! will also return with its own red-carpet coverage—the network's absence was sorely felt during last weekend's Golden Globes 2024 event—with two pre-show specials broadcast live from this year's Emmys: Live From E!: Countdown to the Emmys, which begins at 5 pm ET on the network, and EMMYS Live from E! hosted by Laverne Cox, which will follow at 6 pm ET. Cord-cutters can watch E! without cable on Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

And People and Entertainment Weekly will join forces for their own Red Carpet Live: 75th Emmy Awards digital special, hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, which will begin streaming at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on People.com and EW.com as well as both publications' YouTube and social platforms.

All of the above red-carpet coverage will give you an inside look at the evening's pre-show proceedings at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, including fashion previews, celebrity arrivals and live interviews with attendees. Along with this year's nominees, the star-studded guest list includes the 2024 Emmys host Anthony Anderson, as well as high-profile presenters like Jason Bateman, Jenna Ortega, Taraji P. Henson, Jodie Foster, Jon Hamm, Hannah Waddingham, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ke Huy Quan, Christina Applegate and the legendary Carol Burnett, among others.