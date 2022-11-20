How to watch the England vs Iran World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The England vs Iran game of the World Cup 2022 on Monday, November 21, marks both teams' first game in the tournament. So if you're a fan of either team, or are just interested in watching as much of the quadrennial football showdown as you can, you'll likely want to tune in.

Luckily, it's pretty easy to watch the England vs Iran match-up wherever you are around the world, as with most World Cup 2022 matches. You'll just need a reliable internet connection, a screen and, depending on where you live, possibly some spare change.

We'll run you through how to stream the England vs Iran game, as well as some important information about the match, below.

If you're a super keen football fan, we've also got a guide on how to watch the USA vs Wales match happening just hours later. Since England is playing both the USA and Wales in the tournament, it'll be interesting to see how each team performs in the first games.

How to watch England vs Iran in the US

In the US, the England vs Iran game kicks off at 8 am ET/5 am PT — one for the early risers.

Fox is airing the game on Fox Sports 1, so if you have a live TV streaming service like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV, you'll be able to stream it on the FS1 channel or can watch it through foxsports.com (opens in new tab).

Alternatively, paid Peacock subscribers can stream the game, but it's only in the Spanish language as its a simulcast of Telemundo's coverage of the tournament. You won't need a Premium or Premium Plus subscription ($4.99 or $9.99 per month respectively), as the first 12 games of the tournament, are available on Peacock Free.

How to watch England vs Iran in the UK

In the UK, England's game kicks off at 1 pm, so you might have to take the day off work if you want to watch it at the pub.

You won't need to use a streaming service to view the game, or even pay at all, because BBC 1 is airing the matches. If you don't have a TV or license, you can stream live TV on the web using iPlayer.

How to watch England vs Iran from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch England vs Iran, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you watch your TV shows or live events being shown in other locations around the world even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

England vs Iran Important information

When does England vs Iran kick off? The England vs Iran game takes place on Monday, November 21, and kick-off is at 8 am ET/1 pm UK.

Where does England vs Iran take place? The England vs Iran game takes place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. This is the official stadium of the Qatar national football team, though unless it wins its group and/or reaches the third-place play-off, it won't actually play there itself. The capacity is 40,000, making it one of the bigger stadiums hosting games for the World Cup. A grand total of eight games are due to take place there over the course of the tournament.

What you need to know about England vs Iran

It's hard to be able to pick a favorite when it comes to the England vs Iran match (that is, unless you support one of the teams, obviously).

In England's last five games leading up the World Cup, it lost three and drew two. These were admittedly against some major teams: Italy twice, Hungary twice and Germany once, but the lack of a win leading up the tournament could affect morale.

Contrast that to Iran: in its last five games it won two, drew one and lost two. However, these are over a longer span of time, with its last one in March, so the team could be a little out of practice.

Both teams have played at the Khalifa International Stadium before, but England's only appearance was in 2009, while Iran's last was in 2018, so its players are likely a little more familiar with the pitch — not to mention the climate. So the game could go either way.

As the first match for both teams in the World Cup, and only the second overall, its result could dictate the direction for both teams going forward. Both teams will go on to face Wales and the US in the coming days, with only the winner and runner-up from the group continuing their career in the tournament, and right now it's hard to know which teams that'll be.