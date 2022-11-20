How to watch the USA vs Wales World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

Both Wales and USA make their World Cup 2022 debut on Monday, November 21, with their showdown being a match to watch for fans of either side.

The second day of the 2022 World Cup is a very busy one, with England vs Iran and the Netherlands vs Senegal also playing games that day. We've got a guide on how to watch the England vs Iran game if you're interested, which kicks off a few hours before Wales vs USA.

Later in the week, both England vs USA and Wales vs England take place, as the three countries are in the same first-stage group, along with Iran. It's a big group for English-speaking nations.

If you're interested in watching the USA vs Wales game, you're in luck, as it's pretty easy to view wherever you are in the world. We'll run you through your options below, and we'll also provide you with some extra information on the match.

How to watch USA vs Wales in the US

If you want to watch USA vs Wales, you've got quite a few ways to do so. The game kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT so, unlike some of the other World Cup 2022 games, it's not too early to watch.

Fox is airing the game on its main channel, which is available to anyone with a traditional cable subscription or a TV antenna that picks up local station. If you use a live TV streaming service like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV or Sling TV, they have access Fox channels. A subscription to any of these services also lets you watch the game online via foxsports.com (opens in new tab).

If you don't have access to any Fox channels, another way to watch the USA vs Wales game is via streaming service Peacock. This only provide Spanish-language commentary, as it is simulcasting Telemundo's tournament coverage, but it is free, as Peacock is offering the first 12 games of the tournament on its free tier (the $4.99-per-month Premium plan or $9.99 Premium Plus will be necessary for later games).

How to watch USA vs Wales in the UK

If you're in the UK, the game kicks off at 7 pm — that's perfect pubbing hour, though we should point out that the game takes place on a Monday.

Both the BBC and ITV have a license to air all the World Cup 2022 games, but ITV is the one airing this game. If you want to see the game online instead of via broadcast, ITVX lets you watch live TV. For example, here's how to watch live TV using the ITV Hub.

Welsh fans should also know about S4C, another broadcast channel that is airing the World Cup games in Welsh. As with ITV, it's free to view.

How to watch USA vs Wales from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the USA vs Wales game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around digital barriers allowing you to watch your TV shows and live events even if you're away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

USA vs Wales Important information

When does USA vs Wales kick off? USA vs Wales kicks off at 2 pm ET/7 pm UK on Monday, November 21. It's the last match of the day, with England vs Iran and Senegal vs the Netherlands playing earlier.

Where does USA vs Wales take place? The Wales vs USA game takes place in Qatar's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, which is also known by many as the Al-Rayyan Stadium because of its location in the city of Al-Rayyan. This is one of the bigger-capacity stadiums Qatar has, with seating for nearly 45,000 people, as it was rebuilt in 2016 for the World Cup. Though after the tournament it's being downsized to only seat 21,000. Wales is playing all three of its group games in the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, while it's the USA team's only appearance there (past the group matches, only one game is being played there, for the winner and runner up of another group, so we can say this with certainty).

What you need to know about USA vs Wales

The USA vs Wales game is each team's first match of the World Cup 2022, so it'll give us an idea as to how well each team will play in the tournament.

USA and Wales are in Group B along with England and Iran, so each team plays each other by the end of November, with only two progressing to the Round of 16. In the 2018 World Cup, neither Wales nor the USA even qualified for the tournament, so it's hard to say which will perform better — for context Iran qualified yet didn't make it past the group stage, while England ended its 2018 run being beaten 2-0 to Belgium in the third place play-off.

Wales and the USA last met on the pitch in 2020 for a friendly, where they drew 0-0 — this makes it even harder to predict who will win.

So anything could happen, and this makes the game quite a tense one — but also one well worth tuning in for.