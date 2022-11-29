How to watch the France vs Tunisia World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The France vs Tunisia game of the World Cup 2022 is the latter team's last bid to remain in the quadrennial football tournament — while France is already guaranteed a spot in the next round thanks to its two wins, Tunisia could get through too.

If Tunisia wins this game and Australia and Denmark tie, or if Denmark beats Australia by fewer goals than Tunisia wins by, then the north African country will get through.

Admittedly those are slim odds, but the World Cup is an underdog's tournament, so it'll be a game to watch either way.

With this guide, we'll tell you how to watch the France vs Tunisia game of the World Cup, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch France vs Tunisia in the US

The France vs Tunisia game kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT.

The game will be broadcast on Fox, so if you've got a cable plan that includes it, you're 'bon'. If not, many live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV include the channel. Another option is foxsports.com (opens in new tab).

An alternative option, if you speak Spanish, is Peacock. The streaming service is hosting a simulcast of Telemundo's broadcast, for people on the $4.99-per-month Premium or $9.99-per-month Premium Plus plan.

How to watch France vs Tunisia in the UK

Kick-off in the UK is 3 pm GMT.

The game is being aired on BBC 1, so it won't exactly be hard to find if you have a TV. You can also use iPlayer to stream live TV, so even if you don't have a television set you can watch it anywhere with an internet connection.

How to watch France vs Tunisia from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the France vs Tunisia game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

France vs Tunisia: important information

When does France vs Tunisia kick off? France vs Tunisia kicks off at 6 pm local time in Qatar, which converts to 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT. If you've been used to the clockwork timings of games for the World Cup then this time will surprise you, but from November 29, when each team's last games of the group stages play, timings have been shifted slightly. Australia vs Denmark, when France and Tunisia's group-mates play, happens at the exact same time.

Where does France vs Tunisia take place? France and Tunisia will play at the Education City stadium in... well, you guessed it: Education City, Qatar. This is Tunisia's second game in this 44,000-capacity stadium, and France's first.

What you need to know about the match

France won its first two matches, against Australia and Denmark, so whatever happens in this match, it's already guaranteed a spot in the knockout round. In fact, unless Australia wins its next game and France loses, and the number of goals France concedes and goals Australia scores hits at least 7, France will be the champions of the group.

Unless that incredibly unlikely set of circumstances occurs, the team will play the runner-up of group C which will be Saudi Arabia, Argentina or Poland (that group is very close).

Tunisia needs an equally improbable chain of events to occur if it's to continue, due to the fact it's only on 1 point so far, whereas current group runner-up Australia has 3.

Firstly, Tunisia would need to win its game against France. Since France hasn't lost in the tournament yet, that's a hard task. Then, the Australia vs Denmark game would need to be a tie, which would let Tunisia slip over Australia due to having a higher goal differential, or Denmark could beat Australia but by fewer goals than Tunisia beats France by.

Watch the game to find out what happens.