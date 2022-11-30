How to watch the Germany vs Costa Rica World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

Germany vs Costa Rica on December 1 marks the European heavyweight's last chance to avoid elimination from the World Cup 2022, after the once-legendary team struggled in its first two matches of the tournament.

Sitting at the bottom of its group with only a single point, Germany needs a win to even stand a chance at continuing its World Cup progression — and even then, the results of Japan and Spain's match-up at the same time will have a big impact. We've got a guide on how to watch Spain vs Japan here.

But you're here for Germany vs Costa Rica, to see the conclusion to the World Cup group E saga.

Luckily it's easy to watch the game wherever you are in the world, so you can use this game to find out how to watch the Germany vs Costa Rica match wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Germany vs Costa Rica in the US

In the US, Germany vs Costa Rica kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

The game is available to watch on Fox Sports 1, so you're sorted if your cable package includes Fox's main sports channel.

If not, you could use Sling TV as its Blue plan costs just $40 per month (or $20 for your first month) and includes Fox Sports 1 and Fox, the two channels the World Cup games are airing on. Other live TV streaming services include the channel though including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Another option is to use foxsports.com (opens in new tab) which is airing most of the games on browsers.

Peacock is hosting a simulcast of the game from Telemundo, meaning it'll be in Spanish, but this is a fairly affordable option as Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 per month.

How to watch Germany vs Costa Rica in the UK

Kick-off is at 7 pm GMT in the UK.

The match is airing on ITV 1, not BBC channels unlike many of the games. If you don't have access to a TV, you'll be able to use ITVX to stream the game instead. Here's a guide on how to stream live TV from ITV online.

How to watch Germany vs Costa Rica from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Germany vs Costa Rica game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Germany vs Costa Rica: important information

When does Germany vs Costa Rica kick off? The Germany vs Costa Rica game kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT. That's 10 pm local time in Qatar. The Spain vs Japan game takes place at the exact same time.

Where does Germany vs Costa Rica take place? The Germany vs Costa Rica game takes place in the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. With a 68,000 capacity it's the biggest stadium that was created especially for the World Cup, and it's also where the opening ceremony was hosted.

What you need to know about the match

Despite being one of the most famous footballing teams in the world, Germany have had a tough couple of years.

The nation's team was knocked out of the group stages in the 2018 World Cup, after losing to both South Korea and Mexico, and in the 2020 Euros (which took place in 2021) Germany was knocked out in the Round of 16 by England.

These years have been characterized as the Löw era after manager Joachim Löw, though it was a low era for the team in other ways too. Fans were hoping that the presence of new manager Hansi Flick would turn German's luck around, though the team's loss to Japan and draw to Spain in the first two matches of the World Cup have dampened some spirits.

Because of its performance, Germany can only progress if it wins against Costa Rica; not only that, but if Japan beats Spain in the simultaneous match, Germany will only progress if it somehow overcomes an 8-goal differential between it and Spain. A draw in the Spain-Japan game means Germany will only progress if it wins by two or more goals.

Costa Rica has an easier time of qualifying, but it's not totally smooth sailing: while a win will see it continue in the tournament, and a draw will too if Spain wins its game, Costa Rica's goal differential from its 7-0 loss to Spain means it'll struggle if Japan beats Spain.

If Costa Rica loses, or if it draws with Germany but the Japan-Spain game is also a draw, it's out.

Group E is one of the few groups remaining where, going into the final matches, any of the teams could qualify or be eliminated. That means all the teams need to play their best, and it could result in some fantastic football.