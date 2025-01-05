How to watch the Golden Globes 2025 ceremony online or on TV

One of the biggest nights in show business is upon us, with the Golden Globes 2025 awards ceremony set to take place on Sunday, January 5, officially kicking off the star-studded awards season and acting as movie lovers' first big warm-up for the Oscars to come in March.

Along with celebrating some of 2024's biggest film titles, including Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Challengers, Anora, Emilia Perez and Conclave, however, the Golden Globes differentiates itself from the Academy Awards by also honoring the best TV shows of the past year, with Black Doves, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks and Squid Game upon the series nominees. (You can find the full Golden Globes 2025 nominee list here, along with how to stream them!)

So you don't miss one exciting moment of tonight's awards show, here is everything you'll need to watch the Golden Globes 2025 tonight, whether you're used to flicking on your TV to watch the Globes or are seeking out streaming options to help you tune in. Here's how to watch the Golden Globe 2025 award ceremony on TV or online.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2025 in the US

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, January 5, at 8pm Eastern Time (5pm Pacific Time) on CBS.

To watch on cable, you can tune in using the main CBS channel, which many cable packages will include as it's a major news channel. If you don't have access to it, several live TV streaming services include it in their bundles: DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all include it on various plans.

Cord-cutters have cheaper options for watching the Golden Globes than signing up for a cable replacement service though. The awards will also be streamed on the streaming service Paramount Plus for all subscribers on the $12.99-per-month Paramount Plus with Showtime tier. You can use this to stream on any smart device like a phone or tablet.

If you don't need to watch the show live, it'll also be available to watch on demand from Monday, January 8 for all Paramount Plus users, even those on the $7.99-per-month Essential plan. This is the cheapest option, although you will have to avoid spoilers online for a few hours.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2025 in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no official way to watch a Golden Globes 2025 stream in the UK. Though UK-based fans will be able to see clips from the event and winner announcements on the Globes' website and social media channels, Paramount Plus will not be streaming in that country.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2025 in Australia

Aussie fans will be able to tune into tonight's telecast live on free-to-air TV in Australia on Channel 10. Due to the time difference, obviously, the ceremony will start midday on Monday, January 6, with a repeat showing set for 7:30pm AEDT that evening.

The entire ceremony will also be available to stream online for free on the network's 10 Play streaming service later in the day, beginning at 4:30pm AEDT.

How to watch the Golden Globes 2025 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Golden Globes, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

