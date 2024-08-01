Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are running amok once again in the streets of Boston in their new movie The Instigators. The Good Will Hunting co-stars are reteaming in this new crime comedy (with plenty of action thrown in) from the director of 2024's Road House and The Bourne Identity, and we've got what you need to know on how to watch The Instigators.

The Instigators is an Apple Original Films production, which begs the question: is it going to be getting a release in movie theaters like other Apple movies like Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon and Argylle, or is it going to be available to stream right away like Ghosted and Spirited?

We have the answer to that question directly below.

How to watch The Instigators in movie theaters

Truth be told, the above question is a bit complicated, because the answer depends on where you live.

For those in Los Angeles and New York, select movie theaters are going to be screening The Instigators starting Friday, August 2. People in those areas can find The Instigators showtimes on Fandango and purchase their tickets directly on the site. A few other cities (Miami, Denver, from what we can see) are going to have a few screenings of the movie on August 8 and 9 as well.

The Instigators does not look to be getting a wide theatrical release in the UK either, though some specialty cinemas appear to be screening the movie.

If The Instigators is playing near you, there are ways to try and save on the price of a ticket: primarily movie theater subscription and membership programs. These offerings (available from US and UK movie theater chains) can give frequent movie goers free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is The Instigators streaming?

Not yet, but streaming The Instigators is going to be the best option for most people.

The movie premieres on Apple TV Plus on August 9. So if you have an Apple TV Plus subscription you can just open up the platform and watch The Instigators whenever you want.

If you’re not an Apple TV Plus subscriber currently, the streaming service is available worldwide for $9.99/£8.99 per month, though a free trial is available.

What else to know about The Instigators

The Instigators stars Damon, Affleck, Hong Chau, Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Toby Jones, with Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman. It’s directed by Doug Liman with a script by Affleck and Chuck MacLean.

Here is the official synopsis:

"Rory and Cobby are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob a corrupt politician's ill-gained earnings. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police but also backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory's therapist to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture — or worse."

At the time of publication, reviews are just starting to come in for The Instigators. We'll update with a consensus reaction once it's available.

Watch the trailer for the movie right here: