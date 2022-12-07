The holidays are upon us and fan-favorite characters from The Masked Singer season 8 are returning one week after the finale for The Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-A-Long Spectacular! This all-new special sees the return of many performers from the eighth season along with a special tribute to the late Kirstie Alley.

The Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-A-Long Spectacular! is a chance for fans to see their favorite performers on stage once again now that season 8 has ended and Harp was crowned the winner.

How to watch The Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-A-Long Spectacular!

The Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-A-Long Spectacular airs Wednesday, December 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. The one-hour holiday special is followed by a brand-new NASCAR themed episode of LEGO Masters . Fox is available for anyone with a traditional TV subscription or TV antenna, but if you've moved on to a live TV streaming service, Fox is part of the channel lineup for FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Both shows will be available to stream the following day on Hulu .

Who will be part of The Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-A-Long Spectacular!

Some of the performers expected to take part in the holiday sing along include Harp, Bride , Lambs , Snowstorm and many more. Harp, Lambs and Snowstorm made it all the way to the semifinals before Lambs and Harp faced off in the finals.

Thanks to The Masked Singer’s new format in season 8 that saw a King or Queen of Masked Singer crowned each week, some fans felt cheated that their favorite performers only got to sing one or two songs before being eliminated (some of the unmasked celebrities felt the same way). This is a chance for some of those one-time wonders to return to the show and sing their hearts out one last time.

Now that the show has ended for the season, there's no pressure on any of the performers. The winner has been crowned and now it's time to show off and have some fun.

What else we know about The Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-A-Long Spectacular!

The show features a tribute to Kirstie Alley, who passed away earlier this week after a brief battle with colon cancer. Alley was a performer in The Masked Singer season 7, dressed as Baby Mammoth. She performed Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight" and "The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss)" from Betty Everett and Cher. The April 2022 episode turned out to be her final television appearance.