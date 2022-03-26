How to watch the Oscars 2022
Film's biggest night is here — here is how to watch the Oscars from the red carpet to the final award.
It’s time for the Oscars. Billed as Hollywood’s biggest night, A-list stars will get all dolled up, walk the red carpet and, oh yeah, hand out some awards to honor what the Academy believes are the best movies of 2021. The Super Bowl of awards season, here is what you need to know on how to watch the Oscars this year.
When are the Oscars?
The Oscars 2022 ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 27, at 8 pm ET/1 am UK.
When is the red carpet?
Live coverage of the red carpet for the Oscars begins online at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT on E!.
ABC begins its red carpet coverage at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm ET.
How to watch the Oscars
For US audiences, the Oscars airs on ABC. As one of the four major networks, all traditional pay-TV cable and satellite subscribers have access to ABC as part of their lineup.
A number of live TV streaming services also provide ABC as part of their channel lineup, including DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Subscribers to any of these services can also use their login credentials to watch the Oscars on ABC.com.
UK night owls will be able to watch the Oscars live on Sky TV's Sky Showcase channel starting at 1 am. For early-to-bed-types, there's a two-hour Oscars highlights special the day after — starting at 10 pm on Sky Showcase on Monday, March 28.
The Oscars is broadcast to more than 200 territories worldwide. Check out the Oscars website for full details on how you can watch the glittering ceremony in any region.
How to watch the Oscars red carpet
Like the main Oscars broadcast, ABC’s red carpet coverage is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that offers ABC.
If you want to tune in to E!’s red carpet coverage on TV, here’s what you need to know. E! is a cable network, which while provided by many traditional pay-TV providers is not guaranteed like ABC, so double check to see if your service includes E! as part of its channel lineup. As for live TV streaming services, E! is available on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
E! will also provide some of its Oscars coverage through social media platforms like @enews on Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app, so keep ALL your computer tabs open on Sunday...
The Oscars is also getting into the social media game, offering a TikTok live stream of the red carpet on @TikTok as well as behind-the-scenes clips filmed by TikTok influencers.
Additional Oscars coverage
Movie fans can make it a full day of Oscars coverage.
- E! starts its Oscar Sunday coverage with Live from E!: Brunch at the Oscars (2 pm ET/11 am PT ). This special sees panelists and guests discuss what fashion highlights they're hoping to see on the red carpet.
- Live from E! Stream: Oscars (6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT) kicks off on @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app, offering live arrivals, behind-the-scenes looks, Glambot shots and announcements of the winners from the awards being presented (controversially) prior to the 8 pm Oscars start time.
- Things don’t stop once the final award is handed out. E! has the Live from E!: Oscars After-Party (11 pm ET/8 pm PT) where hosts Naz, Nina Parker and Shangela give their take on the ceremony, including their thoughts on the winners, best speeches and the fashion. Some of the night’s big winners are likely to stop by as well.
- UK TV also has some Oscars pre-show coverage, with Sky airing Live from the Red Carpet with Laverne Cox (E!, 10 pm UK) and Oscars Night Live (Sky Max, 11 pm UK).
