How to watch the Portugal vs Uruguay World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

While neither Portugal nor Uruguay are bookies' choices to win the World Cup 2022, they're both teams with potential and great track records, so their head-to-head on November 28 could be one to watch.

Portugal and Uruguay both regularly work their way into the knock-out stage of the games, so it's hard to say which will come out on top. Uruguay won when the teams went head-to-head in 2018, but Portugal is performing better in the World Cup so far.

If you're interested in seeing these two teams go head-to-head, then this guide will be useful to you; we'll talk you through how to watch the World Cup, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch in the US

Look forward to a 2 pm ET/11 am PT kick-off time for the Portugal vs Uruguay game.

If you want to watch the game in Spanish, Peacock is hosting a simulcast of Telemundo's coverage. Peacock Premium subscribers (that's people on the $4.99 or $9.99 tiers) can catch the stream.

If you want to watch with English commentary, you'll be able to do so on Fox, as the corporation Fox is airing the game on its main channel. You can watch via foxsports.com (opens in new tab) if you want.

Several live TV streaming services let you catch Fox including Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and FuboTV. Your cheapest option is Sling as you only need the $40-per-month Blue plan.

How to watch in the UK

Kick-off time is 7 pm in the UK.

The game is airing on ITV 1, so you can watch it on TV with that channel, or on ITVX since that lets you watch live TV. If you need help with that, here's how to use ITVX to stream live TV.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Portugal vs Uruguay game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Important information

When does Uruguay vs Portugal kick off? Uruguay vs Portugal kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT on Monday, November 28. That's 10 pm local time in Qatar, making it the last game of the day.

Where does Uruguay vs Portugal take place? Uruguay vs Portugal takes place at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. This is the biggest stadium being used as part of the World Cup tournament, and it's where the final will take place.

What you need to know about the match

Portugal and Uruguay are two closely-matched teams, for reasons we explored in the intro: these two teams have performed roughly consistently for a while now.

And sure, Uruguay has several World Cup wins under its belt, unlike Portugal... but the last win was in 1950, so it wasn't exactly recent.

There is space for both of these teams in the knockout round — two of the four go through — but that depends on the performance of Ghana and the Korean Republic as well.

What's certain is that the result of this game depends on both teams' performance on the ground, and it'll be a close one.