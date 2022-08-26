How to watch the US Open 2022 tennis tournament

The US Open 2022 tennis tournament marks the end of the tennis majors for this calendar year, but it's also likely to herald the end of the career of one of the greatest athletes of all time — Serena Williams. That’s just one of the many storylines expected to unfold over the next two weeks at the US Open so if you don't want to miss a thing, we’ve got you covered on how to watch this year’s tournament.

In addition to Serena Williams announcing she is going to be stepping back from the game that she has dominated for most of the 21st century, current US Open champion Emma Raducanu is back to defend her title. The young UK tennis player will be hoping to head off all challengers, including the top-ranked Iga Swiatek (Poland).

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic has had to pull out of the tournament because he remains unvaccinated, so Daniil Medvedev becomes the number one seed in the men's singles draw. All eyes are likely to be on Rafael Nadal, though, as he continues his attempt to hold the most Grand Slam titles in a career, vying with Djokovic for the record. This being the US Open, it’ll also be interesting to see how the US men fare, with Taylor Fritz the highest ranked American player with the 10th seed.

Enough preamble, here is everything you need to know about the US Open 2022 tennis tournament, from how to watch all the action to the daily schedules.

The 2022 US Open takes place from Monday, 29 August to Sunday, 11 September. Qualifiers to determine the final draws take place prior to the official start of the tournament.

Where is the 2022 US Open?

The US Open takes place in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York City. It's a massive complex with 22 tennis courts that are used throughout the tournament, with the Arthur Ashe Stadium the site of most of the tournament’s top matches.

How to watch the US Open tennis tournament 2022

How to watch the US Open 2022 in the US

ESPN is covering almost all of the US Open tennis tournament this year. The sports cable network’s daily coverage runs across multiple channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and its streaming platform ESPN Plus. Another cable network, the Tennis Channel, has special coverage most mornings of the tournament.

Most traditional pay-TV providers include ESPN as part of their basic cable packages. If you’ve made the switch to a live TV streaming service, ESPN and ESPN2 are included as part of the basic packages for FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, as well as Sling TV, though specifically Sling TV Orange.

ESPN Plus is a standalone streaming service that you can sign up for giving you live streams of sporting events and original sports-based content. You can also get access to ESPN Plus in the Disney Bundle, where it's bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu. It comes as standard when you subscribe to Hulu with Live TV.

The Tennis Channel is available as a cable channel on traditional broadcast subscriptions and you can also get it with live TV streaming services like FuboTV and Sling TV.

How to watch the US Open in the UK

If you're a tennis fan in the UK Prime Video has you covered. Prime Video subscribers can watch all of the action from the 2022 US Open as part of their Amazon Prime subscription.

If you don't have a Prime Video subscription, remember there's a 30-day free trial that will cover you for the course of the tournament. (Remember, though, you’ll automatically be charged 7.99 per month if you don't cancel before the free trial ends).

If you’re OK with just catching the highlights, the US Open’s YouTube channel (opens in new tab) will feature extended recaps of the days’ matches.

2022 US Open tennis tournament schedule

The official 2022 US Open tournament begins on Monday, 29 August, but the final round of qualifying matches takes place on Friday, 26 August, starting at 11 am ET/4 pm UK. US viewers can watch the qualifying matches on ESPN News. UK viewers can watch them on Prime Video.

Here is the schedule breakdown for the main tournament and leading up to the men’s and women’s singles finals:

Round 1 (128): August 29-30

August 29-30 Round 2 (64) : August 31-September 1

: August 31-September 1 Round 3 (32) : September 2-3

: September 2-3 Round 4 (16): September 4-5

September 4-5 Quarterfinals: September 6-7

September 6-7 Women’s Semifinals: September 8

September 8 Men’s Semifinals: September 9

September 9 Women’s Finals: September 10

September 10 Men’s Finals: September 11

We’ll have daily match schedules when they are announced.

You can see the full 2022 US Open tournament draw on the US Open website (opens in new tab).