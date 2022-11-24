How to watch the USA vs England World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

One of the biggest group-stage matches of the 2022 Qatar World Cup is USA vs England, where the two long-time rivals (or friends) go head-to-head.

If you're interested in watching the England vs US game, of the 2022 World Cup, you'll be pleased to know that it's pretty easy to do so from anywhere around the world — you just need an internet connection, and possibly some spare cash too.

England and the US have a storied history of matches, especially in World Cups, and outside friendlies, England has a poor record against the US. Could that change in Qatar? Well, the USA drew its first game against Wales, while England beat Iran by a whopping 6-2, so the England squad is likely hopeful.

The World Cup 2022 isn't without its national drama, even in these early group stages, with England (and the US) playing Wales too. Here's how to watch the Wales vs Iran game too, which takes place earlier in the day.

But you're here for the USA and England, so we'll run you through what you need to know about watching it below.

How to watch in the US

Since the USA vs England falls in the middle of the day in the US (2 pm ET/11 am PT), you'll likely be watching it from your home or office.

An easy way to watch the game is on Peacock, as the Premium and Premium Plus tiers ($4.99 or $9.99 per month, respectively) offer live streaming of the World Cup 2022 games. This will be in Spanish, though.

Many live TV streaming services are also airing the games including FuboTV and YouTube TV, on the Fox channel (as the network has the airing rights). We'd recommend Sling TV as your cheapest option, as you only need the Blue package which costs $40 per month, compared to around $64-$70 monthly for its rivals.

How to watch in the UK

Since it'll be 7 pm when the England vs USA game kicks off, with coverage starting at 6.05 pm, there's a good chance you'll be watching it from your local pub, but if you're going to watch it at home you'll need to find a way to see it (and will need to have paid your licence fee, of course).

You won't need a streaming service to see the games, as ITV is airing the match on its main channel. If you don't have access to live TV then the ITVX shows live TV, and we have a guide on how to use it here.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the US vs England game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Important information

When does USA vs England kick off? The USA vs England game takes place on November 25, and kick-off is at 10 pm local time. That converts to 2 pm ET and 11 am PT in the US, and 7 pm GMT in the UK — perfect for an evening pub watch.

Where does USA vs England take place? The USA vs England game takes place in the Al Bayt Stadium — that's the flagship stadium for the tournament and was built specifically for it. This match is only the third game taking place in the Al Bayt too, so the turf should be nice and fresh.

What you need to know about the match

England and the US have played each other 11 times in the past — eight of the matches were friendlies, two were at the World Cup and one was at the US Cup.

While England won every single friendly (10-nil in one 1964 match), the USA team won beat England in the 1950 World Cup and drew with them in the 2010 one. It also won in the US Cup, in 1993.

So while England has beaten the US in far more matches, team USA does have a better track record in big tournaments like this. That means it'll be a very interesting match-up.

Oh, and there was that whole thing in 1776 too.

This is a Group Match game, so the loser won't necessarily get knocked out of the tournament — both teams need to play Iran and Wales as well, with the two best-performers moving on to the Round of 16.