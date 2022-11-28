How to watch the USA vs Iran World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

When Iran and USA go head-to-head as part of the World Cup 2022 on November 29, it could be the last time one or both of the teams plays in the quadrennial football tournament.

This is the last match the teams will play in the group stages, and it's going on at the same time as England and Wales match — we've got a guide on how to watch that here. The results of the two games will dictate which two teams progress to the knockout rounds.

USA is going to need a win to progress here, having drawn its first two games, while Iran will progress with a win or a draw (unless Wales wins against England, in which case a draw won't be enough).

If you're keen to watch the USA vs Iran match, this guide should help, and we can talk you through your options wherever you're based.

How to watch in the US

In the US, the game kicks off at 11am PT or 2 pm ET.

Fox is airing the World Cup games, and this one is playing on the main channel, FOX. If you've got a cable subscription that includes this channel, there we go.

You can stream Fox channels if you don't have a cable subscription, using a live TV streaming service. Plans on Sling TV, Hulu with live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV can be used for this purpose.

Streaming service Peacock is showing the game too, but only with Spanish-language coverage. The premium plan costs $4.99 per month, so it's an affordable way of watching if you don't mind the lack of English commentary.

How to watch in the UK

In the UK, the game kicks off at 7 pm.

The Iran vs USA match is being shown on ITV 1, though you can use ITVX to stream it online (since ITV's streaming app lets you view live TV). We've got a guide on how to do that here.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Important information

When does USA vs Iran kick off? The USA vs Iran game kicks off at 11 am PT, 2 pm ET and 7 pm GMT on Tuesday November 29. That's the exact time that the England vs Wales game begins, so by the end of the night, the winners of group B will be decided.

Where does Iran vs USA take place? Iran and USA will be meeting at the Al Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama, Qatar. This is one of the many stadiums created especially for the Qatar World Cup, with a capacity of 40,000.

What you need to know about the match

Iran and the USA are two countries that don't often meet on the football pitch. They last played together for a friendly in 2000 — as you can imagine, the teams have seen some changes since then.

USA has drawn both its games so far, while Iran has won one and lost one — in World Cup terms, the latter is doing better, with wins scoring three points and draws only netting one.

This means USA needs to win this game to progress, as the resulting 5 points would beat Iran's 3, and the maximum 4 that Wales can get if it beats England.

If Iran wins, it's through with 6 points, and the 4 points it'll land on with a draw will also see it through — unless Wales beats England. That'd mean both Wales and Iran would be on 4 points, but a win would see Wales hit a higher goal differential than Iran, meaning it'd go through instead.

So it's a close match, but the stakes are even higher when you consider the other game too.