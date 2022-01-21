The main event at UFC 270 is set to be Ngannou vs Gane, a massive fight between two of the best heavyweights in MMA, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch this bout live stream online.

Francis Ngannou is the newest UFC heavyweight champion, but he’s actually the underdog in his first ever title defense. Interim title holder Ciryl Gane is undefeated and he’s ready to cut Ngannou’s reign at the top short. The UFC 270 Main Card also features another title fight, as Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno faces off against Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC 270 is being held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., with fights beginning at 6 p.m. ET and the Prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. The Pay-Per-View main event starts at 10 p.m. ET, with Ngannou vs Gane expected to start at approximately midnight ET.

Read on to find out how you can watch Ngannou vs Gane at UFC 270 from anywhere, as well as a preview of the main event championship battle between Ngannou and Gane.

How to watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane in the U.S.

U.S. sports fans who want to watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane will first need ESPN Plus in order to buy this pay-per-view. ESPN Plus is available for $6.99 per month as a standalone service or it can be an add-on channel for a standalone Hulu account, again for $6.99 per month. ESPN Plus is also now included as standard on Hulu with Live TV, which starts at $69.99 per month.

Along with ESPN Plus, sports fans will need to purchase the UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane pay-per-view additionally for $74.99. If you are new to the service, you can bundle this Pay-Per-View with a year of ESPN Plus for $99.98 total. You also have the option to bundle Ngannou vs Gane with the Disney Plus bundle to get one month of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus and the big fight Pay-Per-View for $89.98.

The Ngannou vs Gane fight is exclusive to ESPN Plus and can’t be purchased in the U.S. on any cable or satellite.

UFC fans can also watch the UFC 270 Prelims on ESPN, requiring no additional pay-per-view fee. ESPN is available on all of the top live TV streaming services (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) and is a cable option on numerous traditional cable/satellite pay-TV services. Just remember that the Prelims on ESPN do not include the main card or the main event heavyweight championship fight.

Beyond UFC events like this one, ESPN Plus has all kinds of live sports including NHL, college football, PGA Tour golf, Bundesliga, La Liga, Top Rank boxing and much more. The service also features sports highlights, analysis and unique original programming.

How to watch UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane in the U.K.

U.K. fight fans can watch UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane as a live stream exclusively on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 270 Ngannou vs Gane starting at 1 a.m. BST, with the main card starting at 3 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

BT Sport Pass offers a wide variety of options to get in the games, including UEFA Champions League as well as WWE coverage. It also includes UFC events, including UFC 270 and Ngannou vs Gane.

Ngannou vs. Gane — Main Event Preview

Francis “The Predator” Ngannou (16-3) is the UFC heavyweight champion, but they say a fighter isn’t really the champ until they make their first defense. Ngannou needed two tries to win the title, as he lost his first shot against Stipe Miocic in 2018. Soon after, Ngannou rebuilt himself with four big victories by first round knockout over top ranked opponents including Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Ngannou also prepared for an eventual rematch with Miocic by working on his wrestling and takedown defenses.

All that preparation paid off big time for Ngannou, who upset Miocic with a showstopper knockout in the second round of their rematch. Now Ngannou wears the crown and he’s ready to make his first title defense. It’s been just under a year since he won the belt; it isn’t clear how the layoff will affect him. He’s been flirting with the idea of boxing and his need for a little extra recovery time led to an interim title, so Ngannou needs to focus and take care of business if he wants to establish a long run at the top.

Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane (10-0) is the interim heavyweight title holder, but all that matters now is this shot at the real belt. Gane earned his way into this spot in the octagon with a sick run through some of the best heavyweights around. That includes victories over Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov. Most recently, Gane scored a third round knockout to finish out a dominant performance over Derrick Lewis.

Despite being the challenger, Ciryl Gane is surprisingly the favorite to win this fight at -150 odds.

UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane schedule and full fight card

Here is the complete fight schedule for UFC 270

Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET ESPN Plus

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus and ESPN

Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus PPV

Main Card — ESPN Plus Pay Per View

Francis Ngannou (16-3) vs Cyril Gane (10-0)

Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1)

Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov

Rodolfo Vieira vs Wellington Turman

Prelims — ESPN Plus & ESPN

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry

Ilia Topuria vs Charles Jourdain

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales

Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez

Early Prelims — ESPN Plus

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius