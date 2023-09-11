How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2: stream the soccer documentary online

One of the unlikeliest sporting stories continues on Tuesday, September 12 when Welcome to Wrexham season 2 brings us back to an old mining town in Wales...

Welcome to Wrexham follows the Welsh soccer/football team of Wrexham AFC which, in 2020, was bought by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

The first season showed how the duo tried to turn around the struggling fortunes of the antique club, and season two lets us continue their adventure as Wrexham AFC improves in the National League, but perhaps not as much as the two actors would have wanted.

While the exploits of Wrexham AFC have been well publicized, Welcome to Wrexham season 2 will let us hear from McElhenney and Reynolds themselves and get a fly-on-the-wall look at changes for the team.

So here's how to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2 online, or on TV in regions where that's an option.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2 in the US

You can opt to stream Welcome to Wrexham season 2 or watch it online.

On Tuesday, September 12 at 10pm ET/PT, the season will debut on FX, with each subsequent episode arriving in that same time slot each Tuesday. FX is available on many cable plans and also some live TV streaming services like Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Alternatively, for streaming fans, you'll be able to watch the show on Hulu, as episodes will land on the streamer the day after they play on cable. Each month, Hulu costs $7.99 for the plan with ads and $14.99 for the ad-free plan, though the Disney Bundle lets you get Hulu and Disney Plus for $9.99 per month (with higher-price plans throwing in ESPN Plus and ad-free streaming too).

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2 in the UK

You'll be able to watch episodes of Welcome to Wrexham season 2 on Disney Plus in the UK, as the show's episodes will hit the streamer the day after they air on cable in the US. That means Wednesday, September 13, and each Wednesday from then.

Disney Plus normally costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year, but until Wednesday, September 20, there's a little deal on the streamer. It lets you enjoy your first three months for £1.99 each month, saving you 75% on your bill, and we'd definitely recommend it as a way to trial the service!

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 2 in Australia

As with the UK, episodes of Welcome to Wrexham season 2 will air on Disney Plus in Australia, and they'll hit the streamer each Wednesday from September 13. You can sign up to Disney Plus for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.