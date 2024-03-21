How to watch Yale vs Auburn: stream online or watch on TV
Enjoy the start of March Madness with this exciting first round matchup.
March Madness is underway, with first round games in the 2024 NCAA men's college basketball tournament taking place all afternoon and evening Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22. One game that will have many fans attention is the Friday Yale vs Auburn game, which takes place at 4:15 pm ET/1:15 pm PT on TNT.
TNT (streaming via Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV)
Max (live sports available to all subscribers)
After finishing second in the SEC during the regular season, Auburn ended up taking the conference tournament championship. The Tigers' best player if 6-foot 10-inch forward Johni Broome, who in addition to his team-leading 16.2 points per game contributes 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. In fact, Auburn is one of the best blocking teams in the country, averaging 6.2 per game.
Like Auburn, Yale improved upon their second-place finish in the Ivy League during the regular season and won the conference tournament (on a dramatic buzzer-beater no less). The big men are also the stars of Yale's team, as their leader scoring is 7-footer Danny Wolf.
The winner of this game will go on to face the winner of No. 5 San Diego State vs No. 12 UAB.
But before that, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Yale vs Auburn.
How to watch Yale vs Auburn in the US
The Yale vs Auburn game is airing on TNT, so you need access to the cable channel in order to watch it live. This requires a cable TV package or a live TV streaming service that carries the channel; in the case of the latter that includes Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.
College basketball fans who have cut the cord can also stream tournament games live if they sign up for Max, which has the B/R Sports tab for live sports available to all subscribers for free (for a limited time).
Though one of the best bang for your buck deals to watch all of March Madness is Sling TV. For as low as $20 per month you can sign up for Sling TV Blue and watch not only the Yale vs Auburn game, but all of the March tournament action that airs on TruTV, TBS and TNT.
Sling TV offers multiple live TV packages that allow you to focus on the content most important to you. Sling Blue brings access to March Madness games. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue at halfprice. That's as low as $20 per month. Cancel at any time.
How to watch Yale vs Auburn from anywhere
If you finds yourself outside of the US but wanting to watch the Yale vs Auburn game, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help if there is no easy way to catch the action.
A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like March Madness as you would in your home country. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (US, UK, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.