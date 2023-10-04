Huge news for Ghosts fans as BBC confirms Christmas 2023 special

Ghosts might be coming to an end in the UK very soon, but it has been announced today (Wednesday, October 4) that a final special will be coming our way this Christmas.

Ghosts UK season 5 was confirmed to be the hit BBC comedy's last outing back in Spring 2023. At the time, the team announced they felt the time was right 'to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace' after filming was completed on the fifth series.

Fans were devastated to learn that Ghosts would be coming to an end. But if you were one of the many people disappointed to learn the show was ending, we've got some good news - season 5 won't be the last time we see the ghosts of Button House after all!

Today the Ghosts team revealed that we'd be treated to a final Christmas special this December.

Ahead of the show's final season, star Matthew Baynton shared the good news on social media, writing: "The final series of Ghosts starts on Friday... but there might be one last present under the Christmas tree this year."

As you'd expect, the news was received very well by Baynton's followers, many of whom chimed in to share just how happy the announcement had made them. Subsequently, the BBC revealed that the previous Ghosts Christmas Special secured a massive audience of 5.9 million viewers, making it the biggest comedy of 2022.

This news comes just after we caught up with Button House's owner, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) to ask all about the fifth series. Charlotte Ritchie told us 'It feels rubbish it's ending' but went on to confirm that this last set of episodes will give the show a fitting end.

When we asked if Ghosts season 5 would give the show a proper send-off, Ritchie said: "Yes, they have taken the real care over it and pulled out all the stops, so expect a great, funny, heartfelt final series. I hope viewers feel satisfied and moved and know that a lot of thought has gone into it because it's just as sad for everybody involved."

Ghosts season 5 premieres at 8.30 pm on Friday, October 6 on BBC One, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs.

