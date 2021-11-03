'I'm A Celebrity' 2021 start date finally revealed — and it's sooner than you think!

Ant and Dec will soon be presenting 'I'm A Celebrity' from Wales once again.

The wait for I'm A Celebrity 2021 to start is almost over with the reality TV show set to return to our screens in just a matter of weeks.

Fans of the show already know that hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly traditionally start their presenting duties around the middle of November each year, but it has now been reported by The Sun that the much-anticipated launch show will air on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Ant and Dec shared this teaser picture ahead of the new series. (Image credit: ITV)

As in previous years, it is thought the celebrity lineup will be announced shortly before the launch show, with Richard Madeley, EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, Frankie Bridge, and Arlene Phillips just some of the many names that have been connected to this year's series.

Other names that have been mentioned in connection with the new series include Love Island star Maura Higgins, EastEnders actor Jake Wood and even footballing legend, Roy Keane.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle in 2020. (Image credit: Getty)

It has already been announced that the show will be returning to Gwrych Castle again this year as travel restrictions remain in place, making it tricky for the show to be filmed in the Australian jungle as in previous years.

Last year's series made history as ITV swapped sunny Oz for a chilly and rainy Wales, however, the series was still a huge hit and became the second most-watched series since the show started back in 2002.

Fans took to the show's new location brilliant, and after a brilliant series author and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher was eventually crowned Queen of the Castle.

I'm a Celebrity will return on Sunday, Nov 21 on ITV.