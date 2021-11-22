'I'm A Celebrity' 2021 teases first look at the Dreaded Diner trial

It's only day two of I'm A Celebrity 2021, but two famous faces are set to go head-to-head for the infamous eating trial and ITV has just given us our first look at tonight's Trial.

Radio 1XTRA DJ Snoochie Shy and former Emmerdale star Danny Miller are headed to The Castle's Dreaded Diner to take on some truly grim meals for the latest incarnation of I'm A Celebrity's iconic eating trials.

If this teaser video is anything to go by, this Trial is one you absolutely should not miss. In the clip, Snoochie is presented with a Sneezeburger in a takeaway box, which Ant explains is actually a cow's nose.

The minute Snoochie opens the box, she starts screaming and leaves the table as she tries to figure out what's in the box. She has to eat the section of the cow's nose on a cocktail stick inside the box. Will she manage to struggle through and net a victory for the Red team?

You can watch the teaser below:

We don't get to see much from Danny in the clip. In the helicopter ride to his first challenge of the show, he was nearly sick three times and he explained how easy it is to make him gag last night, so this challenge seems like his worst nightmare come true. Given the face he pulls at Snoochie's meal in the clip, we're betting he's not going to enjoy this challenge, either.

Danny's team found themselves in the Castle Clink after Richard Madeley lost the first proper trial on Sunday, so a win would be great news for the Yellow Team. Will Danny manage to keep his cool in the Dreaded Diner tonight? We'll have to tune in to find out...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight (Monday, Nov. 22) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub — see our TV Guide for full listings.