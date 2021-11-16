'I'm A Celebrity' fans are shocked that this star is missing from the official line-up

I'm A Celebrity 2021 fans have been speculating who'd be entering the castle this year, and the wait is finally over as ITV has finally confirmed who'll be taking part!

The exciting news was revealed on social media on Monday night, with the official I'm A Celebrity accounts sharing a video where the contestants introduced themselves. Prior to this, we'd only had rumours and Ant and Dec's reactions, but now we know!

Introducing your Celebrities for 2021 🏰 ⭐️ #ImACeleb returns Sunday at 9pm on @itv, @wearestv and ITV Hub pic.twitter.com/47OSY8Lk0jNovember 15, 2021 See more

The 10 confirmed celebrities are The Saturdays pop star star Frankie Bridge, Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, former Newcastle United star David Ginola, Olympic diver Matty Lee, Emmerdale's Danny Miller, BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, record producer Naughty Boy, choreographer Arlene Phillips, and DJ Snoochie Shy.

But one rumoured star is missing from the line-up, leaving some fans disappointed. It turns out that EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, will not be entering the castle this series.

Adam has recently taken a break from the BBC soap to focus on theatre work, and this led fans to believe that he might be able to take part in the reality series, but it doesn't look like this is the case. Although there are rumours he might turn up later in the series.

Radio 1 breakfast DJ Greg James was among those demanding to see Adam Woodyatt, tweeting: "WHERE IS IAN BEALE"

WHERE IS IAN BEALENovember 16, 2021 See more

Another disappointed fan added: "Where’s Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt???"

Where’s Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt???November 15, 2021 See more

A third shared one of Adam's most iconic scenes, adding: "I thought Ian Beale was going in"

I thought ian beale was going in #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/O5fPzd7jP0November 15, 2021 See more

And a fourth wrote: "What happened to Ian Beale"

What happened to Ian Beale 😢November 15, 2021 See more

However, according to The Mirror Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street's Simon Gregson could be entering the castle as wildcards after not appearing in the main line-up.

They also asked Adam's former co-star Tamzin Outhwaite how he'd get on, to which she replied: "Brilliantly. He's very resilient, he loves his food and he'll eat anything. He’s definitely not a wimp."

She added: "He's definitely not like his character. He's a lovely man and you'll see the real side of him."

I'm A Celebrity starts on ITV at 9pm on Sunday Nov. 21.