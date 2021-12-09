'I'm a Celebrity' fans in hysterics as Simon and Danny take on Christmas-themed trial

I'm a Celebrity 2021 added a festive touch to Wednesday night's challenge, as two campmates were invited on to take part in Santa's Grotty Grotto hoping to earn a good meal.

After Emmerdale's Danny Miller volunteered, Frankie Bridge pulled a second name out of the hat, which happened to be Coronation Street's Simon Gregson, much to the delight of ITV soap fans tuning in!

The duo joined Ant, Dec, and Cledwyn Clause for a Christmas-themed trial, but it

definitely wasn't your average Christmas party as there were a series of unpleasant challenges to take on. The first involved them dunking their heads into fermented eggnog and rotten fruit to retrieve stars using only their mouths.

Simon had Ant and Dec in hysterics when he went back into the disgusting eggnog despite already retrieving a star, putting himself through even more torment for no reason!

He has a point, really! 🤣 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/NMynJJulTeDecember 8, 2021 See more

The chaos continued as they had to then retrieve stars and decorations in the company of crabs, scorpions, and snakes, before trying to impress the castle's Cledwyn Clause by decorating a tree with their findings. Thankfully they managed, before advancing onto the final and possibly most disgusting round.

Their final challenge had them chewing on fish eyes, spitting the liquid into a shot glass, and then downing it, which they both managed to do, ultimately earning 7 out of a possible 8 stars.

Simon and Danny's efforts impressed viewers, who seemed equally amused and disgusted by what was going on. Some even claimed the soap duo should make it all the way to the final based on the Christmas trial alone!

Never laughed so much at Simon and Danny’s trial 😁 Must have rewinded 8 times already to see Si still dunking his head back in after finding the star! ROFL 🤣 #ImACelebDecember 8, 2021 See more

#Simon & #Danny did so well! Loved the Christmas trial! #ImACelebDecember 8, 2021 See more

this has to be my favourite trial of the series the reactions from both danny and simon were amazing they smashed it 😂💙 #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/QYg1HBvMMZDecember 8, 2021 See more

#ImACeleb I think Simon and Danny should be the final two based on that trial alone! pic.twitter.com/OCgPG4Jk7MDecember 8, 2021 See more

7/8 for Danny and Simon. Well done lads that was disgusting trial but you did really well congratulations!!!!! That was a tough trial. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/NsrK2kFQrmDecember 8, 2021 See more

Simon saying it's a grotto so it's gonna be grotty and Danny laughing beside him 😂#ImACeleb #TeamDanny #TeamDannyMillerDecember 8, 2021 See more

Following the trial, it was time for another elimination and both Simon and Danny were safe and able to stay in the camp for at least another night. Instead, it was Naughty Boy who was sent home, after ending up in the bottom two alongside EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt.

So all three soap icons are still in the competition - how long will they remain there? You'll have to tune in to find out!

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV tonight at 9pm. Episodes are also available on ITV Hub.