Elsbeth Tascioni captured fans' hearts during her time on The Good Wife, so it's no surprise that she's finding an even bigger audience with her own show. Elsbeth season 2 has been delighting fans with her trademark wit and eye for detail, which is why the Thursday night show has garnered so much attention. So is Elsbeth on tonight, January 23? Here's everything you need to know.

Elsbeth is not on tonight, January 23. The show is in the final week of its winter hiatus. But fear not, because new episodes return on January 30.

Here's what we know about "Unalive and Well," the newest episode of Elsbeth coming next week: "When a young man is found dead in his car, Elsbeth visits the holistic wellness center he'd just left, and begins to suspect its charismatic founder."

Elsbeth season 2 isn't the only show returning with new episodes to CBS on January 30. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Ghosts season 4 and Matlock all return with new episodes along with the series premiere of Scamanda over on ABC.

Elsbeth has been a delightful addition to the CBS Thursday night lineup. The comedy drama features the titular Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) as an attorney whose keen eye makes her the perfect, albeit unconventional, consultant for the NYPD. While the show could be considered a police procedural, it has a lot of heart and humor thanks to Preston's warm portrayal.

The show has seen several high-profile guest stars like Stephen Moyer, Jane Krakowski and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, but none have had fans buzzing like the addition of Lost alum Michael Emerson, Preston's husband of almost 30 years, who will play Judge Milton Crawford. In an interview with Variety, Preston noted that her character has a special relationship with Crawford: "Let’s think of him as the Moriarty to Elsbeth’s Sherlock." Fans have a lot to be excited about in the second half of the season as Preston and Emerson spar onscreen in what's sure to be very memorable performances.

Elsbeth season 2 airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Paramount Plus.