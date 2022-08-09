Is Grease on Netflix? Where to stream Grease in honor of Olivia Newton-John

Is Grease on Netflix? Here's how to stream the classic movie musical in honor of its late star, Olivia Newton-John.

The devastating news of Olivia Newton-John's death on Monday, August 8 hit fans hard. Newton-John was a hugely successful singer and performer, but she's arguably most widely known for her star in Randal Kleiser's 1978 movie adaptation of Grease, which we've called one of the best movie musicals of all time.

If you're looking to celebrate Olivia's talents as a singer and performer, there's arguably no better way than seeing her steal the show as Grease's Sandy Olsson. Together with John Travolta, Newton-John was responsible for singing some of the movie's endlessly catchy tunes like "Summer Nights" and "You're The One That I Want".

If you're planning to revisit Rydell High again soon, here's where you need to go to stream Grease around the world.

Is Grease on Netflix?

Whilst Grease is on Netflix, it's only available in a handful of regions. If you live in countries like Germany, France and Belgium, you'll be able to find Grease on Netflix with no problem.

Outside of these regions, you'll need to head elsewhere in order to see Danny and Sandy fall for each other all over again. We've detailed where you need to go to stream Grease in the US in the UK below.

How to watch Grease in the US

In the US, Paramount Plus is the one (streaming service) that you want if you're planning to watch the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies all over again, which is probably no surprise given the platform is soon getting the spin-off series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

For $4.99 a month / $49.99 per year (for the ad-supported plan), you can watch Grease and everything else that's currently on offer on the platform like the Halo TV series, most of the shows from Taylor Sheridan and everything from the Star Trek universe, plus loads more films and all the Paramount Plus original series.

If you'd prefer to upgrade to the ad-free version of the plan, you can pay $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually. There's also a Paramount Plus free trial available if you want to try the service out before you sign up.

How to watch Grease in the UK

Whilst Grease isn't on Netflix in the UK, it is available to stream; just like US fans,, you'll need to head over to Paramount Plus.

In the UK, a subscription costs just £6.99 a month, though if you're a Sky TV customer with the Sky Cinema add-on, you'll be able to watch Grease and everything else on Paramount Plus at no additional fee.