Is Name That Tune on today, October 10?

Fans have been singing along with Name That Tune season 4 Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, so some may be sad to find out that there will not be a new episode of Name That Tune on Tuesday, October 10. Why is that and when is the singing competition show coming back? Let us explain.

Name That Tune is being bumped from its usual place in Fox's primetime lineup on October 10 because of the MLB playoffs. The network is going to be airing game 3 of the ALDS between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers at 8:03 pm ET, when Name That Tune would normally air. The game will air live on the West Coast as well at 5:03 pm PT. While it could potentially be over for West Coast audiences by 8 pm PT, viewers there will simply have local programming or reruns of Fox programming instead of a new episode of Name That Tune.

It's actually a full afternoon/evening of baseball on Fox, as the other ALDS game 3 between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins starts at 4:07 pm ET/1:07 pm PT.

Name That Tune is a game show that tests the contestant's music knowledge by having snippets of songs played or other themed questions and then having the contestant guess the appropriate song or artist. The show is hosted by 30 Rock's Jane Krakowski and former American Idol judge Randy Jackson and the contestants are usually celebrities; already this season the show has seen Megan Hilty, Rumor Willis, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Gibson, John Sally, Adam Rippon, Todd Gurley and Rashad Jennings compete.

The good news for fans of the show is that Name That Tune is only scheduled to be off one week, as the next new episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, October 17, at its usual time. That episode looks to feature Jackass star Steve-O, Suits actress Rachael Harris, Hanson band member Taylor Hanson and singer/danger Jojo Siwa, who is also appearing on another Fox reality series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2.

However, there is still the chance that Fox's primetime lineup may be impacted by the MLB playoffs. ALCS games are going to air on either Fox or FS1 starting October 15 and possibly as late as October 23 (depending on how long the series goes). After that, the World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, October 27, with all games airing on Fox.

Check in with What to Watch as we'll provide additional updates if any other Fox shows are impacted by the MLB playoff schedule.