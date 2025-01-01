Is The Bold and the Beautiful on today, January 1?

Welcome to 2025, soaps fans! It's a brand new year and there's no shortage of drama in store for The Bold and the Beautiful. So will is The Bold and the Beautiful new today, January 1? Here's what you need to know.

As we saw last week on Christmas, CBS will air a repeat episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on January 1. But fear not, as new episodes of the long-running soap will return on January 2.

The New Year's Day episode is a throwback to an episode that aired on November 22, 2023. Here's the episode description: "In a special episode, Ridge creates a romantic evening to give thanks to Brooke as they recall their great love story."

Interestingly, some speculation has been swirling about the decision to air this particular episode in the middle of the current strife between Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). At the moment, Ridge is furious with Brooke after she accepted the CEO position at Forrester Creations. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) were quick to appoint a Logan to the company's top position given her proven track record, but Ridge saw the move as a knife in the back. That sent him straight into Taylor's (Rebecca Budig) arms and left a tearful Brooke running out the door.

Without a chance to explain to him, Ridge has no idea that Brooke took the position because she wants to get the company back for Ridge's family. She's loyal to the Forresters and while she doesn't like what happened between Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she doesn't agree with the hostile takeover of Forrester Creations and she wants to make things right.

Now that this throwback episode is airing, fans are wondering if it's a clue that star-crossed lovers Ridge and Brooke will be able to work through this challenging situation and come through the other side stronger than ever. All we know for certain is that while 2024 is ending on a sour note for the couple, we will definitely learn what happens to them in the New Year.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.