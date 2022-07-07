ITV announces This Morning replacement hosts in big summer shake up

This Morning favorites Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are going on their annual summer break — but who will be replacing them?

Holly and Phillip will be absent from This Morning over the summer. (Image credit: ITV)

ITV has announced who will be replacing This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as the duo heads off on their annual summer break from the daytime show. 

Fans of This Morning will know that each year the main presenters take a well-earned rest from fronting the weekday show, leaving a host of other famous faces to fill in the hot seat in their absence. 

Today will be the last day Holly and Phillip are seen on the show until September — but fear not, because they are leaving This Morning in very capable hands. 

This year ITV has announced Friday favorites Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be joined by some very familiar hosts including Ruth Langsford, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Rylan Clark, Craig Doyle, Mollie King, and Andi Peters.

Alison and Dermot will take over the reigns at This Morning first.  (Image credit: ITV)

Ruth will team up with Rylan.  (Image credit: ITV)

Mollie and Craig are going to be presenting together over the summer.  (Image credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot will be the first to fill Holly and Phillips' shoes when they kick off the summer in style by hosting the first two weeks of This Morning from Monday, July 11.

Then continuing to keep the summer sofa sizzling throughout the following weeks will be a mix of on-screen partnerships with Josie and Craig, Rochelle and Andi, Josie and Vernon, Rochelle and Craig, Mollie and Craig, and Ruth and Rylan, before Rochelle and Vernon finally take the reins until Friday, September 2.

Josie will team up with Craig.  (Image credit: ITV)

Rochelle will present with Andi Peters.  (Image credit: ITV)

Rochelle will also present with Vernon at the end of the summer.  (Image credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip will return from their holidays and head back to the show on Monday, September 5. 

This Morning’s editor, Martin Frizell, said, “I’m delighted that This Morning will continue to air throughout the summer weeks with such a varied and talented mix of hosts that I know viewers adore. 

"Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning across the nation no matter what the weather will be like outside this summer!” 

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

