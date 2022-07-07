ITV announces This Morning replacement hosts in big summer shake up
By Claire Crick published
This Morning favorites Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are going on their annual summer break — but who will be replacing them?
ITV has announced who will be replacing This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as the duo heads off on their annual summer break from the daytime show.
Fans of This Morning will know that each year the main presenters take a well-earned rest from fronting the weekday show, leaving a host of other famous faces to fill in the hot seat in their absence.
Today will be the last day Holly and Phillip are seen on the show until September — but fear not, because they are leaving This Morning in very capable hands.
This year ITV has announced Friday favorites Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will be joined by some very familiar hosts including Ruth Langsford, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Rylan Clark, Craig Doyle, Mollie King, and Andi Peters.
Alison and Dermot will be the first to fill Holly and Phillips' shoes when they kick off the summer in style by hosting the first two weeks of This Morning from Monday, July 11.
Then continuing to keep the summer sofa sizzling throughout the following weeks will be a mix of on-screen partnerships with Josie and Craig, Rochelle and Andi, Josie and Vernon, Rochelle and Craig, Mollie and Craig, and Ruth and Rylan, before Rochelle and Vernon finally take the reins until Friday, September 2.
Holly and Phillip will return from their holidays and head back to the show on Monday, September 5.
This Morning’s editor, Martin Frizell, said, “I’m delighted that This Morning will continue to air throughout the summer weeks with such a varied and talented mix of hosts that I know viewers adore.
"Each partnership will bring something new and exciting to entertain viewers each morning across the nation no matter what the weather will be like outside this summer!”
This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
