ITV releases sweet first clip from My Mum, Your Dad

ITV has released the first clip from My Mum, Your Dad, the new dating show hosted by Davina McCall that's been designed to help single parents find their perfect match.

My Mum, Your Dad sees see a slightly older set of contestants taking center stage as they try to get a second chance at finding love. In the background, the cast's kids will be watching their parents' every move and be given the chance to play matchmaker and hand-picking who to set them up with.

During the live Love Island 2023 final, ITV teased that the series would air this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX, and the network has since shared the first short clip from My Mum, Your Dad on social media.

The clip introduces the concept — grown-up children nominating their parents to head into the show's fancy retreat — and shows us two of the parents sitting down for a chat.

The father and son duo (both unnamed, at the time of writing) seen in the clip hug, and in a diary room-style interview, the young man says: "I just hope there will be someone for dad to have someone who really blows him away."

The clip then shows his father having a sweet exchange with another woman where he calls her "a lovely woman". You can check it out below:

Your very first look at @MyMumYourDadUK 🤩👇Coming this autumn to ITV1 and @ITVX pic.twitter.com/BsjisHlPTGJuly 31, 2023 See more

In March 2023, we learned that the series would be hosted by Davina McCall, who was clearly very excited about her new role.

In June, when the series' new title was confirmed (it was previously known as The Romance Retreat), the TV star commented: "Thank goodness the secret is finally out! I’ve been bursting to tell!!! I’m so so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad — this show will have you so invested in the people in it. Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on.”

My Mum, Your Dad is coming to ITV1 and ITVX this autumn. For more info on all the latest shows, be sure to check out our UK TV Guide.