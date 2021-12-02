James Bond producer gives update on the future of 007

Many people have been speculating about who the next James Bond will be, following Daniel Craig's dramatic exit in the recent blockbuster film No Time to Die.

Since it's such an iconic role, there's been plenty of rumours about who might be stepping into the shoes of the iconic British spy, following in the footsteps of some legendary actors.

When asked who the new 007 would be, MGM executive Pamela Abdy told The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s wide open. We’ve had very early preliminary conversations with Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [Wilson], but we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah."

With the role in high demand, it's impossible to say who the new James Bond will be or even what direction the next film might go in. No Time to Die had quite the shocking finale, leaving plenty of opportunities to revamp the franchise for the new era of 007.

Daniel Craig was the most recent Bond, starting the role in 2006 with Casino Royale, and also starring in 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre before leaving the franchise after the most recent film.

Speaking about his exit, he told Entertainment Weekly: "I'll miss everything, I think. I'll miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully I'll keep working and I'll have lots of other lovely jobs, but it's very, very, very rare air.

"Apart from Marvel movies, there aren't movies that are as big as this. I've had the privilege of being involved in it. ... It was there before me, and it will be there after me. But I've had a chance to be part of all of this, and if you can't get it up for a Bond movie as an actor, what can you get it up for? So, yeah, I'll miss it a lot."

Craig undoubtedly started in some of the best James Bond movies.

With the future of Bond still unknown, it's an exciting time for film fans. Plenty of male action film stars could take on the role, or perhaps it'll follow in the footsteps of Doctor Who and cast a female star in the leading role? Only time will tell!