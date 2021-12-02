James Bond producer gives update on the future of 007
By Lucy Buglass
The James Bond makers are on the hunt for a new face, following Daniel Craig's departure in 'No Time to Die'.
Many people have been speculating about who the next James Bond will be, following Daniel Craig's dramatic exit in the recent blockbuster film No Time to Die.
Since it's such an iconic role, there's been plenty of rumours about who might be stepping into the shoes of the iconic British spy, following in the footsteps of some legendary actors.
When asked who the new 007 would be, MGM executive Pamela Abdy told The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s wide open. We’ve had very early preliminary conversations with Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [Wilson], but we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah."
With the role in high demand, it's impossible to say who the new James Bond will be or even what direction the next film might go in. No Time to Die had quite the shocking finale, leaving plenty of opportunities to revamp the franchise for the new era of 007.
Daniel Craig was the most recent Bond, starting the role in 2006 with Casino Royale, and also starring in 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre before leaving the franchise after the most recent film.
Speaking about his exit, he told Entertainment Weekly: "I'll miss everything, I think. I'll miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully I'll keep working and I'll have lots of other lovely jobs, but it's very, very, very rare air.
"Apart from Marvel movies, there aren't movies that are as big as this. I've had the privilege of being involved in it. ... It was there before me, and it will be there after me. But I've had a chance to be part of all of this, and if you can't get it up for a Bond movie as an actor, what can you get it up for? So, yeah, I'll miss it a lot."
Craig undoubtedly started in some of the best James Bond movies.
With the future of Bond still unknown, it's an exciting time for film fans. Plenty of male action film stars could take on the role, or perhaps it'll follow in the footsteps of Doctor Who and cast a female star in the leading role? Only time will tell!
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.