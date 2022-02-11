Jonathan Ross: I can forget who's under the mask even though I was there!

'The Masked Singer' UK judge Jonathan Ross forgets who the celebs are under the mask.

The Masked Singer UK judge Jonathan Ross has confessed that he often forgets who the celebrity is under the mask by the time the show airs!

During his appearance on Loose Women, the TV star revealed that he convinced himself Lionfish was Mika, even though he was there during filming when it was revealed to be Will Young.

"When we were watching it at home, my wife said 'who's that?' and I said Mika and I persuaded myself again it was the person I thought, and I forgot who it actually was."

Mika was a popular guess for The Masked Singer UK season 3 contestant Poodle, who was actually revealed to be Tom Chaplin, the lead singer of Keane. However, Jonathan managed to correctly guess TV royalty Gloria Hunniford as Snow Leopard.

Snow Leopard was unmasked as Gloria Hunniford. (Image credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK final airs tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 12) and eagle-eyed viewers are certain that they’ve already rumbled the identities of the finalists.

After weeks of speculation, fans are convinced that Mushroom is Charlotte Church, Robobunny is Westlife star Mark Feehily and Panda is former Neighbours star turned singer, Natalie Imbruglia.

But, as we gear up to discover who is under the masks, even Kate Garraway couldn’t wait for the grand reveal as she almost exposed the identity of one of The Masked Singer UK finalists on Good Morning Britain yesterday.

Last week, Rockhopper was unmasked as Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams and Traffic Cone was revealed to be singing sensation Aled Jones, who has hinted at his plan to dress up as a traffic cone for his cathedral tour as homage to his legendary costume on the show.

The Masked Singer UK final airs Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7pm on ITV. For full listings — see our TV Guide.