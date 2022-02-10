Kate Garraway almost exposes identity of ‘The Masked Singer’ UK finalist

'The Masked Singer' UK secret was almost exposed by Kate Garraway.

Kate Garraway made a blunder on Good Morning Britain today (Thursday, Feb. 10) as she nearly gave away a huge hint to one of The Masked Singer UK season 3 finalists.

The three Masked Singer finalists are Mushroom, Robobunny and Panda and eagle-eyed viewers reckon that they’ve rumbled their identities ahead of this Saturday’s final.

Kate and co-host Ben Shephard were talking to Lorraine Kelly about what’s to come on her talk show where she announced that The Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett will be joining her to share some backstage gossip before the final.

The Scottish TV star teased that: "There might be somebody you may recognise from Masked Singer on as well.”

"I think we might know, I'm excited!” Kate replied.

"You know?" Ben asked.

“Yeah,” she responded, before stumbling and saying, “Ah, I don’t know.”

The much-loved broadcaster then got flustered at his question after realising she nearly spilled some top secret information.

"I think I might know but I don't know if I'm meant to know or not know.”

Ben and Lorraine were highly amused at Kate’s panic, before Ben jokingly said: “Don’t save her Lorraine, there’s no saving her!”

After weeks of speculation, fans are certain that Mushroom is Charlotte Church, Robobunny is Westlife star Mark Feehily and Panda is former Neighbours star turned singer, Natalie Imbruglia.

Mushroom in 'The Masked Singer' UK. (Image credit: ITV)

Luckily, Kate fixed her hilarious mistake before it was too late, but could she be confirming people’s theories that Mushroom is Charlotte Church?

The Welsh singer is set to appear on an upcoming episode of Kate Garraway’s Life Stories talking about her rollercoaster life since rising to stardom at the age of 11.

Last week, Rockhopper was unmasked as Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams and Traffic Cone as singing sensation Aled Jones, who has hinted at his spectacular plan to dress up as a traffic cone for his cathedral tour as a tribute to his iconic Masked Singer alter-ego.

The Masked Singer UK final airs Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7pm on ITV. For full listings — see our TV Guide.