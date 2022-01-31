Leonard Fenton who played Dr Legg in 'EastEnders' has died aged 95

Actor Leonard Fenton, best known for his role as Dr Harold Legg in EastEnders, has sadly passed away.

Leonard appeared in the very first episode of EastEnders which aired in 1985, with his last scenes airing in 2019. He was in an impressive 267 episodes of the soap and was eventually written out in 2019 after he returned to tell long-term friend Dot Cotton that he had terminal cancer.

A statement from his family said: "The family of the actor Leonard Fenton are heartbroken to announce his death at the age of 95 on Saturday, January 29.

"Best known for his role as Dr Legg on EastEnders, Leonard's acting career spanned more than 60 years.

Dr Legg and Dot Cotton were friends for many years. (Image credit: BBC)

"He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company.

"He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theatre, including Samuel Beckett, Orson Welles, and Jonathan Miller.

"His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him. He will be missed beyond words by his family.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end — a privilege denied to so many during these tough times."

An EastEnders spokesperson added: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Leonard has passed away. Since appearing in the very first episode of EastEnders, Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered.

"Our love and thoughts are with Leonard's family and friends."

Tributes for the star have been flooding in, with June Brown, MBE OBE, who played Dot Cotton saying “I first met Leonard as Dr Legg when I joined the cast of EastEnders as Dot, his hypochondriac patient, in 1985.

"He was a charming man in all ways, first as a person and then as an actor, extremely polite and kind. I enjoyed working with him enormously for many years and missed him when he retired. I was glad that I’d been with him for his last scene with Dot at his bedside and my thoughts are with his devoted family.”

Natalie Cassidy, better known to soap fans as Sonia Fowler added: “I had the pleasure to work with Leonard. He was utterly charming, continuously joked with me, and loved talking about his past. I feel honored that our paths crossed. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”



Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale is also saddened by the news: “I’m so sorry to hear the very sad news about Leonard. He was a lovely, charming man who was so kind and always told the most wonderful stories. I send my love and condolences to his family. RIP dear Leonard.

Leonard Fenton has also appeared in daytime soap opera Doctors, Doctor Who: Death Comes to Time, and Give My Regards to Broad Street, as well as making his acting debut in 1958 in Up the Creek.