Love Island 2022 bosses 'lining up' famous Turkish actress and influencer for ITV dating show
By Martin Shore published
ITV are reportedly lining up Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu for Love Island 2022.
With Love Island set to return this summer, rumors about which singletons will be heading into the villa for Love Island 2022 are already circulating!
One of the potential contestants is Turkish actress and influencer, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. According to The Sun, Love Island producers want to bring Elin-Su in as one of this year's islanders.
Their source said: "Ekin-Su is the perfect contestant to get viewers tuning in this summer.
"Not only is she beautiful, but she's also used to being on TV and moves in showbiz circles so she's sure to bring fireworks. She'll have no shortage of guys after her in the villa, that's for sure", they added.
Ekin-Su has previously featured in the Turkish TV series Kuzey Yildizi. She currently has 345,000 followers on Instagram, including The Only Way Is Essex stars Pete Wicks and James Lock and Piers Morgan's son, Spencer.
A post shared by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (@ekinsuofficial)
A photo posted by on
Ekin-Su isn't the only contestant said to be jetting off to Mallorca to spend a summer in Love Island's new villa. Recent rumors also suggest that Brad McDermott and beautician Sophie Draper are said to be involved in the show (via The Sun).
Brad McDermott already has a strong connection to the show in the form of his sister and former islander Zara McDermott. Although Zara didn't find true love on Love Island and didn't end up joining the Love Island winners list, her stint in the villa led to her newfound success as a TV presenter.
Following her time in the villa, Zara has fronted documentaries and the BBC Three dating show, Love In The Flesh.
Sophie Draper owns a beauty salon in Nottingham and was previously dating Aston Villa footballer, Matty Cash for four years before they split last year.
We don't have an official start date for the new series from ITV just yet. However, it has been heavily rumored that we'll start seeing promotional material for the new series within a matter of weeks, with June 6 suggested as a potential start date for Love Island season 8.
Love Island 2022 is set to air this summer on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Previous seasons of the show can be streamed on BritBox and ITV Hub.
Martin is a Staff Writer with WhatToWatch.com, where he produces a variety of articles focused on the latest and greatest films and TV shows.
Some of his favorite shows are What We Do In The Shadows, Bridgerton, Gangs of London, The Witcher, Doctor Who, and Ghosts. When he’s not watching TV or at the movies, Martin’s probably still in front of a screen playing the latest video games, reading, or watching the NFL.
