Love Island changes first recoupling rules and fans are confused
After the Italian stallion made his choice, viewers were left confused with the aftermath of the recoupling
The second episode of Love Island UK 2022 was off to a slow start, as new guy Davide Sanclimenti chatted to all the girls ahead of making his decision in the first recoupling of the season. But after he made his decision, viewers were left confused by what happened after the recoupling.
Warning: spoilers ahead!
As the only single guy in the villa, Davide got to pick who he wanted to couple with—and he picked none other than Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma Owen. As a result Liam, who was coupled up with Gemma, was left single. However, unlike other contestants in the past, he was allowed to stay.
Last year's contestant Shannon Singh was in a very similar position but unlike Liam, she was shockingly evicted from the villa on day two when she was left single.
Viewers at home were left confused at the double standard, with one writing on Twitter: "They give Liam the whole week to recouple but dumped Shannon out on second day last year #loveisland".
Another added: "#LoveIsland so they were in a hurry 2 kick of Shannon but liam’s still there?"
They give Liam the whole week to recouple but dumped Shannon out on second day last year #loveisland pic.twitter.com/in3iAEBjrWJune 7, 2022
#LoveIsland so they were in a hurry 2 kick of Shannon but liam’s still there?June 7, 2022
However, others were happy that Liam is being given a few extra days to find himself a new match, especially with two new bombshells arriving in the villa.
"Can we make sure liam doesn’t go home #loveisland", one viewer wrote; while another added: "I could feel everyone in the uk rush to vote for Liam and David-ahh for the dates #LoveIsland".
can we make sure liam doesn’t go home #loveisland ugh send gemma home i’m being so serious i can’t take much more of her ass pic.twitter.com/y6QBB3k4kGJune 7, 2022
I could feel everyone in the uk rush to vote for Liam and David-ahh for the dates #LoveIslandJune 7, 2022
Let's see who the public pick for the dates with the two new bombshells...
