The second episode of Love Island UK 2022 was off to a slow start, as new guy Davide Sanclimenti chatted to all the girls ahead of making his decision in the first recoupling of the season. But after he made his decision, viewers were left confused by what happened after the recoupling.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

As the only single guy in the villa, Davide got to pick who he wanted to couple with—and he picked none other than Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma Owen. As a result Liam, who was coupled up with Gemma, was left single. However, unlike other contestants in the past, he was allowed to stay.

Last year's contestant Shannon Singh was in a very similar position but unlike Liam, she was shockingly evicted from the villa on day two when she was left single.

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

Viewers at home were left confused at the double standard, with one writing on Twitter: "They give Liam the whole week to recouple but dumped Shannon out on second day last year #loveisland".

Another added: "#LoveIsland so they were in a hurry 2 kick of Shannon but liam’s still there?"

They give Liam the whole week to recouple but dumped Shannon out on second day last year #loveisland pic.twitter.com/in3iAEBjrWJune 7, 2022 See more

#LoveIsland so they were in a hurry 2 kick of Shannon but liam’s still there?June 7, 2022 See more

However, others were happy that Liam is being given a few extra days to find himself a new match, especially with two new bombshells arriving in the villa.

"Can we make sure liam doesn’t go home #loveisland", one viewer wrote; while another added: "I could feel everyone in the uk rush to vote for Liam and David-ahh for the dates #LoveIsland".

can we make sure liam doesn’t go home #loveisland ugh send gemma home i’m being so serious i can’t take much more of her ass pic.twitter.com/y6QBB3k4kGJune 7, 2022 See more

I could feel everyone in the uk rush to vote for Liam and David-ahh for the dates #LoveIslandJune 7, 2022 See more

Let's see who the public pick for the dates with the two new bombshells...

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online from anywhere in the world

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.