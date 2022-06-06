Love Island shares first-look at season 8 contestants ahead of premiere

Love Island fans don't have long to wait now as the first episode of season 8 kicks off this week, where we'll be welcoming brand new contestants to the villa.

The Love Island 2022 contestants were confirmed recently where we got to learn a bit more about them, including the first-ever deaf Islander, and now a new video has been released to give fans a glimpse of what everyone's like.

The new teaser shows the islanders in action, as they go about their day-to-day with a cheeky spin on their day jobs such as hotel waitress Indiyah Polack eating someone's chips, and fishmonger Luca Bish getting distracted while serving a customer.

According to ITV: "The below clip introduces the Islanders of Series 8. Embarking on the ultimate summer of love, this new batch of singletons will head to the stunning island of Majorca as they go in search of their perfect match."

Take a look at the teaser below...

Our group of singles is entering a brand new villa for the 2022 season so things are really being shaken up this year, and they'll be the first group to stay in the fancy new pad hoping to couple up and win a huge cash prize.

The synopsis for episode one focuses on these changes and reads: "There’s a brand-new villa awaiting our brand new sexy singles in the return of Love Island, hosted by Laura Whitmore. The first coupling up is on the way, and the big question is… are they here for love or money? With a tasty £50k prize up for grabs, only time will tell!"

Two of our newcomers will join the Love Island winners list but fans will have to tune in over the next few weeks to find out who it could be, and who'll be coupling up or getting dumped as everyone competes for the title.

As ever, the popular ITV dating show is presented by Laura Whitmore with her husband Ian Stirling providing hilarious commentary as contestants meet, flirt and take on various challenges that could make or break them.

Love Island season 8 starts on Monday, June 6 at 9pm on ITV with episodes also available on ITV Hub. For full listings — see our UK TV Guide.