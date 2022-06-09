Love Island stars add an unbelievable number of Instagram followers, but who's got the most?

The islanders have already picked up an impressive following online.

Collectively, this year's Love Island contestants have picked up an unbelievable amount of Instagram followers since the show first started on Monday, June 6.

We're just three episodes into Love Island 2022, but in those first three days, the 13 islanders (including the first two female bombshells) who are currently in the show have already picked up a staggering 623,300 followers across their main Instagram accounts.

Below we've given a full breakdown of the islanders' Instagram accounts as well as a rough county of how many followers they had when they first headed into the new villa and how many they have as of today (Thursday, June 9).

Which islander has gained the most followers so far?

It's probably no surprise that Gemma Owen has gained the most followers in the show so far. Her recoupling with Davide Sanclimenti has been one of the main focuses of the show, plus she's been at the centre of a lot of talk around the show thanks in part to being a rumored contestant and being the daughter of former Premier League footballer, Michael Owen.

Although Gemma went into the villa with a significantly larger Instagram following than most of her fellow islanders (54000), she's gained more than 150000 new fans since she first walked through the door.

Which islander has the most followers?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has 356,000 Instagram followers at the time of writing, making her easily the islander with the highest number of followers out of all the islanders currently in the villa.

However, Ekin-Su hasn't made any significant gains just yet, having picked up just 2000 more followers since she was first revealed as an islander. This is unsurprising, given she's barely appeared on the show and is due to arrive this evening alongside fellow bombshell, Afia Tonkmor. Will her forthcoming date with Liam Llewellyn draw even more fans?

Which islander has the least?

Afia Tonkmor currently has the lowest number of followers at just 3600 at the time of writing.

Like Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Afia's barely appeared in the show, so we expect her follower count to rise significantly before long.

Love Island Instagram followers: the full breakdown

Islander Instagram Handle Initial Follower Count Current Follower Count (as of June 9) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu @ekinsuofficial 354000 356000 Afia Tonkmor @afiatonkmor 3000 3600 Dami Hope @nextdaydelivery 2600 26100 Paige Thorne @paigethornex 2000 60300 Liam Llewellyn @liamllew_ 2500 66300 Ikenna Ekwonna @ikenna._ 1500 24100 Amber Beckford @amberbeckford 3400 28500 Andrew Le Page @andrewlepage 2000 25700 Gemma Owen @gemowen_1 54000 208000 Davide Sanclimenti @davidesancli 2500 46400 Indiyah Polack @1ndiyah 13000 78900 Tasha Ghouri @tashaghouri 20000 82300 Luca Bish @lucabish 3000 80800

Love Island 2022 began on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), and new episodes air nightly at the same time in the same place. Episodes will be made available to stream the following morning on BritBox.

