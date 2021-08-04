'Love Island' UK: fans mock Liam's grand gesture for Millie

Love Island 2021 viewers did not enjoy Liam Reardon's latest attempt to win Millie Court back at all!

On last night's episode of Love Island, Liam sat down with the boys and explained that he wanted to continue trying to make things right with Millie. Ever since she found out what actually went on between him and Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor, Millie has been keeping Liam in the doghouse.

Liam had already started making smaller gestures to try and win Millie back earlier in the week, but he committed to making a huge move during the Spotify Summer party.

After VIP guest singer Mabel performed her set and lifted the mood in the villa, Liam took to the stage to make the biggest gesture yet to prove he was serious about trying to make things right between the two of them.

In secret, Liam had written a speech on his phone where he laid out exactly how he felt and tried to explain how much Millie meant to him. He summoned all of the other islanders back to the stage, pulled out his phone, and began sharing all of his feelings with the rest of the villa.

Millie was understandably shocked but later admitted in the Beach Hut that she did find it quite a sweet gesture, even if it wasn't enough to win her over completely. When the two of them had a chat later, she told him that he'd made the first baby step back to being together.

Liam's really shooting his shot for Millie Moo 💘 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5aVF3n887YAugust 3, 2021 See more

It's safe to say that Liam's grand gesture didn't sit well with Love Island viewers, even if Millie was charmed by it! As soon as he revealed his plans to take this kind of shot to Jake earlier in the episode, viewers were very quick to share their discomfort on Twitter!

Liam has fallen out of favor with fans ever since he entered Casa Amor and started flirting with Lillie Haynes, and it seems some viewers don't think he has done nearly enough to try and make things up to Millie.

Liam… this is not 10 Things I Hate About You #loveisland pic.twitter.com/pgr1hHJhEEAugust 3, 2021 See more

No please if Liam does a public display I’ll be sick #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Qi2sP8VwWwAugust 3, 2021 See more

Liam you better not get up on that stage #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mFbCiw2g2PAugust 3, 2021 See more

Second hand embarrassment from liam speech #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/F9ivimTG3KAugust 3, 2021 See more

His speech may not have impressed viewers, but Millie still decided to recouple with Liam at the end of the episode, so he must have done something right. Will Millie and Liam get back to how there were in the past? Only time will tell...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.