'Chef's Kiss' Love Island viewers loved the latest twist so much that they're thanking producers

It's official — the drama on Love Island 2023 is officially heating up and viewers are loving it so much after a shock recoupling that they have taken to Twitter to thank producers.

*Warning: spoilers below!*

The first glimpse of romantic turmoil rocking the once peaceful Mallorcan villa started when Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh sneakily got a little side romance going, leaving behind their partners — Catherine and Mitchell.

But to spice things up à la Love Island, producers sent in two new bombshells, Leah and Charlotte. The two got to know the boys over a three-course meal and the next day it became clear that both Zach — who was still coupled up with Catherine but now developing a relationship with Molly — and Tyrique — coupled up with Ella — were their favorites.

When a shock recoupling came around, there was a plot twist thrown in. While it was the boys' turn to choose, the new girls would pick first. This made for a very dramatic and meme-able recoupling, with Whitney (who, by the way, had a very cute date with Mehdi) gasping all over the place.

The recoupling left two girls vulnerable (Ella and Ruchee) and their fate is now in the islanders' hands as they get to pick who stays and who goes. But aside from having to say goodbye to one OG islander, viewers are praising Love Island producers for a very exciting season (and we've only just started week two!).

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Nah this recoupling is nuts but I’m enjoying seeing Zachariah and Molly miserable tho."

"I want to know where the casting directors found these lot bc none of them are being anything but themselves. you can genuinely tell. like, wow man. chef’s kiss", another wrote.

A third added: "This season really is GIVING.. thank you producers for producing the casting, the drama, the vibes, the side eyes. I’m living for it allll".

"Nahhh Love Island producers are producing this season", a fourth also wrote.

Now let's see who sadly leaves the villa tomorrow...

