Love Island viewers spot Luca's 'evil' moment during recoupling

Love Island UK 2022 is in full swing and our first recoupling is done and dusted. A few surprises came up, starting with Liam's shock departure and ending with some new couples.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The episode started with the aftermath of Luca and Gemma's terrace chat, when Davide spoke to Luca about his intentions. Luca, who until now had been Davide's number one fan, started listening to his English side (remember, he's half Italian) and said he actually doesn't care if the Italian heartthrob's feelings are hurt—he's going after what he wants.

The tension culminated during the recoupling, when Luca picked Gemma and they became a new couple. And while that would already be enough salt on a certain Italian man's wound, Luca decided to rub it in a bit more.

Some viewers noticed that during the recoupling, Luca stuck out his tongue at Davide... Yep! Alongside the video, the viewer wrote: "LUCA IS CHOOSING VIOLENCE Man stuck his tongue at Davide #LoveIsland".

Others also commented on his gesture, with one saying: "Luca is evil"; while another wrote: "This was so rude".

A fourth added: "I like his chaotic behavior". Another thought of lovely Paige, who's been stuck in the middle of this whole thing (she was previously coupled up with Luca and is now single): "Feel so bad for Paige".

Aside from the intense recoupling, we also said goodbye to lovely Liam, who decided to end his Love Island journey.

Breaking the news to his fellow islanders, he said: "So, obviously we all came here for the same sort of reason, but I haven't been giving 100 percent Liam. I know what that looks like and I'm miles off that.

"Trying to find someone to leave the villa with is the goal, but when you're not feeling that, it makes it a hard time to find that. I've thought about this a lot, it's not a spur-of-the-moment type thing.

"I've made the decision to leave the villa. It's been a breeze, it's been an absolute ball. You are all unreal."

We'll miss you, Liam!

