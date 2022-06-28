The iconic dance challenge was back for Love Island UK 2022 and let's just say it didn't disappoint. We had really good performances and some terrible ones but it's fair to say they all got people talking — even Gemma's dad, Michael Owen.

The girls opened the dancefloor, with Danica showing the boys how a dancer does it. The remaining girls followed with some very sexy performances, which raised a lot of heart rates.

Then it was the boys' turn, started off by sexy scientist Dami and finishing off with Davide.

Fans were loving the return of the challenge, which is equal parts cringe and hilarious. One of the best reactions came from former footballer Michael Owen himself (and Gemma's dad), who tweeted an emoji covering his eyes — potentially after having to watch his daughter do a sexy dance on TV.

But it was Danica's overly expressive face that fans were loving the most during the challenge — especially when Charlie came a little bit too close.

One viewer tweeted: "I’m crying at the way danica was looking at Charlie’s BUM IN HER FACE LMAOOOOOOOO #LoveIsland".

Another said: "Danica ‘s face when Charlie put his butt on her face #LoveIsland".

A third wrote: "Danica’s face when Charlie was dancing on her #LoveIsland".

Her expression when the other boys were doing their dance was also noticed by viewers, as she seemed to be enjoying their dances a little bit too much...

"LUCAAAAAAA omggg danica’s face thoooo she still fancies himmmmmm #LoveIsland", one wrote.

Another viewer tweeted: "I think Danica's face says it all ….. a bit flustered?!!!"

The fallout from the challenge was also pretty entertaining, as both Tasha and Paige weren't happy by who their partners' heart rates got raised by the most. Andrew was most excited during Danica's performance (who's a dancer like Tasha) and Jacques' heart rate was raised the most by his ex, Gemma...

With a recoupling looming, we can't wait to see how this affects the new pairings!

