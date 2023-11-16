Merlin's Beard! Who needs Black Friday deals when Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts is already £100 off?

I'm usually a bit of a Black Friday deals naysayer, especially when it comes to Lego which is often given pretty mediocre discounts, and a new early deal has proven me right.

A new Harry Potter deal is so good that I'm convinced it'll be better than the Black Friday sales, which are expected to begin properly tomorrow. It's on the Lego Hogwarts Castle set, bringing it down massively.

We're currently in 'early' Black Friday season, before the day itself on Friday, November 24, but there's really no need to wait with great Lego deals like these.

Lego 71043 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: was £409.99 now £307.49 at John Lewis

You can save over £100 on this absolutely massive Hogwarts set. It has over 6,000 pieces and is designed for the ultimate Harry Potter fan. Usually, it's prohibitively expensive but this deal makes it much more tempting to buy for Potterheads out there.

Lego has been putting out a few super-expensive sets over the last few years, especially with giant Star Wars kits, replicas of real-life vehicles and buildings and the amazing Lord of the Rings Rivendell build. But when it comes to Harry Potter, this set is by far the coolest, despite the price.

This set is one of the top-tier Lego sets for adults, which are charactized by large brick counts, expansive set sizes and, most distinctlely of all, humungous prices. In fact, the Lego Hogwarts Castle is the second most expensive Lego Harry Potter set of all, only beaten by the Hogwarts Express which is £20 more.

Well, I should say that it was the second most expensive, because this £100 off deal makes it a lot more affordable.

It's highly unlikely that this Lego deal will be broken in any of the upcoming Black Friday sales. Not only do the pricier kits rarely get discounted, most price cuts we see are around 10-15% of the value of the set. John Lewis has reduced the set by a full 25%, which I don't imagine will be replicated by any retailers.

So if you're looking for a Black Friday Harry Potter deal, whether it's to buy yourself a gift after a long year or to prepare a magical Christmas present for someone, there's really no need to wait for the proper deals to begin.

You may want to act fast too, because discounts like this often sell out very quickly. If you wait, you might miss out. Amazon's Black Friday deals are set to begin on Friday, November 17, and they'll probably bring the best price cuts on Lego sets beyond John Lewis.

If you don't want to spend £300 on a giant Lego set — or don't live in the UK, so can't access the deal — there are plenty of smaller Hogwarts sets. While they're not on sale, they're still cheaper than this super-build!