Michael's Big Brother domination is threatened by a surprising source

It's no surprise who the frontrunner of Big Brother season 24 is and after breaking a major show record this week, Michael Bruner has gone down in the BB history books— but will his greatness be the reason he's sent packing?

Wednesday night's episode picks up shortly after the nomination meeting, during which Head of Household Michael put up Terrance and Alyssa. "My target this week is Terrance because I think a lot of people are looking at him as an ideal person to bring to the final two and that cuts my chances of making it there in half," Michael says. As for Terrance, who is facing his fifth time on the block? "I'm definitely not surprised."

However, Michael's closest ally, Brittany, disagrees with his strategy and urges him to, should he win the veto, put Turner on the block instead because he's a bigger target than Terrance. However, Michael had promised Turner that he was safe this week, even though Turner was the one who wanted to backdoor Michael last week.

"Me getting picked for the veto and winning it took away a potential plan from last week..." Michael tells Terrance. "Who could have instituted that plan?" Terrance pointedly replies. "It had to be the HOH," Michael says, meaning Turner.

Turner, however, throws Terrance under the bus, telling Michael that it was all Terrance's idea to target him. "I don't fully believe Turner when he says it was all Terrance's idea to backdoor me last week...Turner, you're lucky that I made this promise because the best thing to do for me right now would be to send you home," Michael says.

Now for the veto comp, the classic BB Comics challenge. Along with Michael, Terrance and Alyssa, Monte, Brittany and Taylor are selected to compete. Terrance, who drew "houseguest choice," picked Taylor over his supposed ally Turner because he's angry for being on the block for the backdoor move that Turner made. "Maybe he wants to backdoor me?" Turner questions to Alyssa.

And in no surprise to anyone, the veto winner in Michael, who beats out the other competitors by three whole minutes. "I just won my sixth veto of the summer and I am freaking out. I broke the record for the single most veto competition wins in a single summer," Michael says.

However, Michael's record-breaking win puts a target on his back from a surprising source: Brittany. "With Michael being the biggest target in this house by far, I need a backup plan in case he gets taken out sooner rather than later," Brittany says. "Michael is my best friend...but if we don't stop the train, there are no options," Brittany tells Turner.

Turner swiftly alerts Michael about what Brittany said, and the veto camp isn't all that surprised because he knows that Britt is a superfan of the game and wouldn't settle for second place if they did make it to the final two. "This is really frustrating. I think Brittany is worried about her position in the game and she's going into panic mode and when she panics, she starts to talk and when she talks too much, she leaks information that can come back to bite her and because we're so closely aligned, anything that hurts her game ends up hurting my game and that makes me nervous," Michael says.

In the veto meeting, Michael chooses to go against Brittany's suggestion to take down Turner and instead decides not to use the power of veto, keeping the nominees of Terrance and Alyssa the same.

What will happen to the Michael and Brittany alliance? And what about that double eviction Julie Chen teased? We'll find out in another Big Brother 2 hour episode on Thursday.

