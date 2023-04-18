Michelle Yeoh, fans 'thrilled' about Star Trek: Section 31 movie

Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh is preparing to boldly return to a beloved role in the Star Trek Universe. Paramount Plus announced that Yeoh will star in Star Trek: Section 31, a special movie event, where she will reprise the role of Emperor Philippa Georgiou, a character she originated during her time on Star Trek: Discovery .

The official logline for the movie provides a few key details about what fans can expect: "Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past."

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I've loved for so long," she said in a statement. "Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

The news arrives about a month after Yeoh’s historic Academy win, becoming the first Asian woman to take home an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once .

Variety (opens in new tab) reports that a Section 31 project dates back to 2019, where it had initially been in development as a series. Now it's moving forward as a "movie event" at Paramount Plus, part of the ever-expanding universe being created at the streamer. Star Trek: Picard is winding down after three seasons and Discovery’s fifth and final season premieres in 2024, but Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks are moving along full speed ahead, with the newly announced Star Trek: Starfleet Academy beginning production in 2024.

"For years, we've been looking forward to Michelle Yeoh one day returning to Star Trek," said David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. "Her powerful performance as Captain and Emperor Georgiou was a pivotal moment for the return of the franchise, and her portrayal resonated with fans around the world in a multitude of ways. We couldn't be prouder to join forces with Michelle once again as we continue to explore the Star Trek universe, celebrate its legacy and chart a course for the future of the franchise."

Not surprisingly, fans raced to social media at warp speed to share their excitement about the big news:

