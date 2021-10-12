'Neighbours' welcomes singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor to the cast for a cameo role

Neighbours fans are in for a treat as Take Me Home singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor joins the cast for a special cameo role.

Fans of the soap will already know that the Australian show has been in London this week, filming very special scenes focusing on Harlow Robinson, played by Jemma Donovan.

It has now been revealed that Sophie has already started filming with Jemma at The Queens Walk, a scenic stretch along the Southbank of the River Thames at the foot of iconic London landmark, The London Eye.

Amanda Holden has also joined the cast of 'Neighbours'. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The news of Sophie's new role comes after it was announced last week that Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has also joined the Neighbours cast for a short stint while filming takes place in London.

Amanda is playing Harlow's aunt Harriet, the sister of Harlow's mother, Prue, who was played by actress Denise van Outen until the character was killed off last year.

Pictures of Amanda on location with Jemma were released yesterday, and today it has been revealed that after meeting her aunt, Harlow Robinson is set to be taken by surprise when Sophie provides some pearls of wisdom around some of her late mother Prue’s actions.

Amanda and Sophie have been filming with 'Neighbours' favourite, Jemma Donovan, who plays Ramsay Street's Harlow Robinson. (Image credit: Fremantle)

On joining the cast of Neighbours for the London filming, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, said: “Neighbours was a huge part of my school days.

"We all watched it, loved it, talked about it. It’s a joy to now be able to say I’ve been in it! Thanks to everyone from the cast and crew for being so lovely. I loved it!”

On Sophie’s casting, Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with how filming has gone with the wonderful Amanda Holden and Jemma Donovan, to have Sophie Ellis-Bextor join us is the absolute icing on the cake and we can’t wait to share the storyline with our UK audience next year.”

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5