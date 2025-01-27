Netflix's Beef season 2 gets 'exciting' update from Carey Mulligan

Fans awaiting Beef season 2 on Netflix have had an "exciting" update from star Carey Mulligan.

The Promising Young Woman actor joins Oscar Isaac (Dune) in leading a brand new cast for the second run of the acclaimed hit. Also starring in the eight-part series are Charles Melton (May December) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla).

Mulligan has revealed that shooting on Beef season 2 is finally underway, giving fans hope that there won't be too long a wait.

"We just started. Almost everything [is different]," she told Variety. "But it's still [creator Lee Sung] being brilliant. It's a completely new story and if I say anything else then a laser beam will appear on my head. But it’s very exciting."

The first series of Beef was a big hit for Netflix (Image credit: Andrew Cooper/Netflix)

Set in the backdrop of an elitist country club owned by a billionaire, the plot sees a young couple spy an alarming fight between their boss and his wife. Netflix has teased that this triggers "chess movies of favors and coercion". The first series revolves around two people involved in a road rage incident, failing contractor Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and entrepreneur Amy Lau (Ali Wong). Their lives become more and more entwined and neither of them wants to back down over the dreaded incident. While Wong isn't on screen in the second series, she is acting as an executive producer. Netflix is undoubtedly hoping that adding top names like Carey Mulligan will ensure Beef season 2 matches the heights of the first. Among Beef's string of awards was five Emmys.

Carey Mulligan and Tom Basden in The Ballad of Wallis Island (Image credit: Alistair Heap/Focus Features)

Meanwhile, Carey Mulligna’s new movie, The Ballad of Wallis Island, has been getting largely warm reviews. A 2025 Sundance Film Festival selection, the film follows an eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island and dreams of getting his favorite musicians back together. The Ballad of Wallis Island is set to premiere in US movie theaters on March 28. There’s no UK release date yet.