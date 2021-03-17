New editions of ‘Chopped’ take on Cannabis and Generation Z for Discovery Plus

Two new versions of the Food Network’s long-running series, Chopped, has two new versions set to launch on Discovery Plus. The spin-offs hope to win over younger audiences. Chopped 420 gives four chefs the chance to incorporate cannabis or cannabis-infused ingredients into their recipes. Chopped Next Gen will focus on younger chefs. Both series will have five episodes each.

Comedian Ron Funches will host Chopped 420. Like Chopped, four chefs will have to create an appetizer, entreé, and dessert from a mystery basket of ingredients. They will compete for a $10,000 grand prize. The series is the first time cannabis has been used in the Chopped franchise. Liza Koshy will host Next Gen which will challenge Gen Z chefs to try to figure out how to use ingredients like uni, cured tuna hearts, and baby bananas.

All five hour-long episodes of Chopped 420 start streaming Tuesday, April 20, on Discovery Plus. All five-hour-long episodes of Chopped: Next Gen starts streaming Tuesday, May 25, on Discovery Plus. Food Network has exported some other programs to the streaming hub. Restaurant Impossible, a series in which host Robert Irvine helps restaurateurs turn around flailing food operations, has moved to Discovery Plus and aims to have more adventure elements to it.

Like, many of its competitors in the media sector, Discovery Plus is bringing more on-demand streaming. Discovery Plus is one of a series of new broadband ventures that include NBCUniversal’s Peacock, ViacomCBS’ Paramount Plus, and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. Discovery has stocked its site with hundreds of documentary and reality programming episodes from networks like TLC, HGTV, and Discovery Channel.