New on Hulu September 14-20: our expert picks 6 new TV shows and movies coming to Hulu

Scrolling for something new to watch on Hulu this week, September 14-20? Let us give you a hand with our picks for the best movies, TV shows and more arriving on the streaming service.

This week Hulu adds a pair of off-the-wall, but critically acclaimed, movies from recent years, as well as two brand-new shows that are among the most anticipated of the fall TV schedule.

Check out all of the picks for this week directly below.

The Favourite (2018)

Olivia Colman in The Favourite (Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Oscar-winning movie starring Emma Stone and Olivia Colman hits September 15

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone have become quite the collaborators with recent entries like Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness, but it all began with The Favourite. Stone stars alongside Rachel Weisz as two women vying for their place in the court of Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman in an Oscar-winning performance. It's probably Lanthimos' least crazy movie, so is a good entry point for those who haven't seen his work, but it is still a dark, twisted and funny tale.

Hell on Wheels seasons 1-5

Anson Mount in Hell on Wheels (Image credit: AMC/Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo)

Fan-favorite AMC series chugs onto Hulu on September 15

It may have never reached Mad Men or Breaking Bad heights, but AMC's western TV series Hell on Wheels garnered its fair share of fans over its five-season run. Whether you are one of them looking to rewatch the series or someone trying it out for the first time, you can watch from beginning to end when the Anson Mount-led series comes to Hulu this week.

The Emmys

Dan and Eugene Levy are hosting the Emmys (Image credit: ABC)

Catch up with the annual TV awards on-demand starting September 16

Not able to watch the Emmys live on September 15? Fear not, the entire awards show is going to be available to stream on-demand on Hulu. See what shows walk away with the big awards: The Bear? Shogun? Fallout? Father-and-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy serve as the hosts for the ceremony.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez

(Image credit: FX)

FX series looks at the fall of NFLer Aaron Hernandez, streaming on-demand as of September 18

Ryan Murphy has a busy couple of weeks with Grotesquerie on FX and a Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix set to premiere But that's not all, as a new season of his American Sports Story series is getting underway, focusing on the story of Aaron Hernandez, a former New England Patriot who went from being one of the most promising players in the NFL to being convicted of murder.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

High Potential

Kaitlin Olson in High Potential (Image credit: ABC/David Bukach)

Check out the new ABC crime show starring Kaitlin Olson on Hulu September 18

One of the most anticipated new shows premiering this fall is High Potential, a crime show adapted from a French series and starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson. Olson plays a single mom with an incredibly high intelligence who works as a cleaning lady but soon becomes an invaluable consultant with the police to solve their toughest crimes.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Image credit: Katalin Vermes/Lionsgate)

Stream the Nicolas Cage meta comedy as of September 19

Few people are probably having as much fun in Hollywood as Nicolas Cage. The Oscar-winning actor has made some off-the-wall choices with his career in recent years, but they sometimes result in fantastically crazy yet brilliant movies like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he plays a version of himself that takes an appearance fee to meet a superfan, who also happens to be a member of a dangerous criminal organization. A must-watch for any fan of Cage.