New on Max September 21-27: our expert picks 4 new TV shows and movies coming to Max

Looking for something to watch on Max this week, September 21-27? Well, allow us to offer a helping hand with our best picks for new TV shows and movies arriving on the streaming platform.

This week sees the final season of a popular CBS comedy hit the streamer, as well as some reality TV showings, one of which speaks to lovers of Halloween and baking. Plus, rounding out our must-watch list is something for those fans of home renovations.

Check out all of our must-watch picks for this week directly below.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 episode 4 premieres September 22

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 returns with a new episode this week, featuring the freshmen couples of the 90 Day family. These pairs face the usual ups and downs that come with new relationships, and their love journeys are further complicated due to cultural differences and incredibly long distances. Will love conquer all?

Halloween Wars season 14

Halloween Wars sees bakers and artists compete for $25,000, and season 14 kicks off on Max on September 22

As we enter into the fall season, that means a number of baking competitions with a holiday theme are on the way. If you recently dove into Halloween Baking Championship season 10 then you may enjoy Halloween Wars season 14. The latter competition series requires more than just tasty treats to win, as judges look for next-level artistry and presentation as well. In an interesting twist, the teams this season will be captained by former champions.

Bob Hearts Abishola season 5

The final season of Bob Hearts Abishola streams on Max starting September 23

Many CBS fans were sad to see the three-time Emmy-nominated comedy Bob Hearts Abishola say goodbye to the airwaves with Bob Hearts Abishola season 5. The story of the American businessman falling for the Nigerian nurse was a funny, yet touching, story of a couple overcoming cultural differences and complex family dynamics, all in the name of love. If you missed any episodes from the final season or want to rewatch the characters you fell in love with, now is the perfect time as the series won't be a part of the fall TV 2024-2025 roundup.

Windy City Rehab

Home improvement series Windy City Rehab is back for season 5 on September 24

Sometimes when you're stuck on ideas for home renovations or just need the extra push to get started, a home improvement show from HGTV can push things into high gear. Windy City Rehab season 5 stars host Alison Victoria as she helps those around the great city of Chicago make some updates to their homes. However, sometimes when you pair her lofty ambition with budget constraints and homeowners' unwillingness to embrace change, things can go awry.