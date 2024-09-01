Halloween Baking Championship season 10: release date and everything we know
The beloved holiday competition returns.
As the calendar turns to September and the leaves start changing colors, Food Network fans know that it's time for pumpkin spice and everything nice. After Spring Baking Championship season 10 and Summer Baking Championship season 2, it's time for Halloween Baking Championship season 10.
"Food Network’s Halloween programming is iconic because of its fantastical themes and extraordinary creations," said Betsy Ayala, head of content, Food, in a press release. "Launching Halloween in September allows us to build fan excitement early and carry that momentum through October to the end of the year."
Here's everything we know about Halloween Baking Championship season 10.
Halloween Baking Championship season 10 release date
Halloween Baking Championship season 10 premieres Monday, September 16, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV.
Halloween Baking Championship season 10 premise
Here's the official synopsis of Halloween Baking Championship season 10 from Food Network:
"This year's Halloween schedule begins Monday, September 16, at 9pm ET/PT when Halloween Baking Championship takes on steampunk vibes. The series returns with more creativity and competition as 10 talented bakers from across the country create awe-inspiring desserts inspired by the haunted science lab known as 'Henson Laboratories.' Each week, host John Henson chairs the chaos as the bakers battle it out in two heats, and for the first time, a chance at immunity is on the line. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young decide who will earn the title of Halloween Baking Champion."
Halloween Baking Championship season 10 judges
John Henson hosts Halloween Baking Championship season 10.
The judges are pastry chef Stephanie Boswell (Spring Baking Championship: Easter), chef Carla Hall (The Chew) and pastry chef Zac Young (Top Chef: Just Desserts).
Halloween Baking Championship season 10 contestants
Here are the 10 contestants battling for the ultimate title in Halloween Baking Championship season 10:
- Hollie Rivera (Winnipeg, Canada)
- Aaron Davis (Surprise, Ariz.)
- Manny Martinez (San Antonio, Texas)
- Carly Robertson (Lehi, Utah)
- Joel Gonzalez (Scottsdale, Ariz.)
- Lillian Chng (San Diego, Calif.)
- Megan Aucone (Sayreville, N.J.)
- Samantha Santiago Torres (Chicago)
- JL Hinojosa (Austin, Texas)
- Thierry Aujard (Norristown, Pa.)
Halloween Baking Championship season 10 trailer
Take a look at the Halloween Baking Championship season 10 trailer below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.