Halloween Baking Championship season 10: release date and everything we know

As the calendar turns to September and the leaves start changing colors, Food Network fans know that it's time for pumpkin spice and everything nice. After Spring Baking Championship season 10 and Summer Baking Championship season 2, it's time for Halloween Baking Championship season 10.

"Food Network’s Halloween programming is iconic because of its fantastical themes and extraordinary creations," said Betsy Ayala, head of content, Food, in a press release. "Launching Halloween in September allows us to build fan excitement early and carry that momentum through October to the end of the year."

Here's everything we know about Halloween Baking Championship season 10.

Halloween Baking Championship season 10 premieres Monday, September 16, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Max.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Food Network is widely available as part of cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can find the channel through several streaming platforms including Sling, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, Philo and YouTube TV.

Halloween Baking Championship season 10 premise

Here's the official synopsis of Halloween Baking Championship season 10 from Food Network:

"This year's Halloween schedule begins Monday, September 16, at 9pm ET/PT when Halloween Baking Championship takes on steampunk vibes. The series returns with more creativity and competition as 10 talented bakers from across the country create awe-inspiring desserts inspired by the haunted science lab known as 'Henson Laboratories.' Each week, host John Henson chairs the chaos as the bakers battle it out in two heats, and for the first time, a chance at immunity is on the line. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young decide who will earn the title of Halloween Baking Champion."

Halloween Baking Championship season 10 judges

John Henson hosts Halloween Baking Championship season 10.

The judges are pastry chef Stephanie Boswell (Spring Baking Championship: Easter), chef Carla Hall (The Chew) and pastry chef Zac Young (Top Chef: Just Desserts).

Halloween Baking Championship season 10 contestants

Here are the 10 contestants battling for the ultimate title in Halloween Baking Championship season 10:

Hollie Rivera (Winnipeg, Canada)

Aaron Davis (Surprise, Ariz.)

Manny Martinez (San Antonio, Texas)

Carly Robertson (Lehi, Utah)

Joel Gonzalez (Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Lillian Chng (San Diego, Calif.)

Megan Aucone (Sayreville, N.J.)

Samantha Santiago Torres (Chicago)

JL Hinojosa (Austin, Texas)

Thierry Aujard (Norristown, Pa.)

Halloween Baking Championship season 10 trailer

Take a look at the Halloween Baking Championship season 10 trailer below.