New on Netflix March 2-8: our TV expert picks 6 movies and shows to stream

Hannah Gadsby: Gender Agenda

Stand-up special releasing on Tuesday, March 5

Hannah Gadsby is no stranger to Netflix specials, with an array of acclaimed on-demand shows under their belt, but Gender Agenda throws open the door to a few more comedians too. That's because it's a showcase event.

Seven different comedians participate in the filming of Gender Agenda: Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha and Mx. Dahlia Belle all take to the stage in a special that was filmed in London's Alexandra Palace.

Each of these performers is genderqueer, with the aim of the event seemingly to contrast some other Netflix comedy specials which often platform performers labeled as "transphobic".

Full Swing season 2

Golf docuseries releasing on Wednesday, March 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has a good few series that follow various sports through their annual calendar, and Full Swing is the golf version for the PGA Tour.

Full Swing season 2 will follow a selection of golfers on the green and off the clock as they go through the 2023 PGA Tour, with the weekly golf tournaments bringing lots of drama and spectale.

You can watch Full Swing season 2 in its entirety on Netflix from Wednesday, March 6.

The Gentlemen

British crime series releasing on Thursday, March 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Crime fans will have a new binge-watch on their hands with The Gentlemen, made by Guy Ritchie and inspired by his 2019 movie of the same name.

The Gentlemen is about a man who inherits a country mansion from his estranged father, only to discover that it's actually the home of a giant drug farm. This proves as the man's gateway into the sordid world of crime, in which old money meets new money.

All episodes of The Gentlemen land on Netflix at the same time, on Thursday, March 7.

ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared

Nautical docuseries releasing on Thursday, March 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Don't watch Netflix's latest docuseries if you're about to take a submarine trip somewhere, because it may give you second thoughts.

The Submarine That Disappeared is about... well, a submarine that disappeared, as the title suggests. That submarine was the ARA San Juan, as per the name, an Argentine vessel that disappeared in late 2017 along with its 44 crewmen.

Was it an electrical failure? A secret attack? Aliens? We'll all find out together when the docuseries hits Netflix on Thursday, March 7.

The Signal

German thriller series releasing on Thursday, March 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's newest sci-fi thriller The Signal sounds awfully similar to Apple TV Plus' newest sci-fi thriller, Constellation, but hopefully, it'll go in a different direction.

The series is about an astronaut on the International Space Station, who mysteriously vanishes on her return journey. Her husband and daughter have to come to terms with this mystery while also contending with secrets on Earth and strange events happening in space

There are only four episodes in this German series, so you can basically treat it like a long movie if you prefer.

Damsel

Fantasy action movie releasing on Friday, March 8

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix has been teeing up Damsel for a long time, and it's finally here: the new movie, starring the streamer's star Billie Bobbie Brown, was announced four years ago and was meant to come out in 2023.

The fantasy film is about a woman who agrees to marry a prince, which seems like a great gig until she discovers that she's actually set to be sacrificed to a dragon. She needs to fight her way out of the dragon's cave and hold those who wished her dead to account.

Netflix hasn't actually said whether this is a kids' film or a more violent or dark movie. The supporting cast includes Angela Bassett, Robin Wright and Ray Winstone.