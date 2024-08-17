New on Peacock August 17-23: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock
Movie lovers will have some great options this week.
We've hit the dog days of summer and thankfully there are lots of great shows and movies that are new to Peacock in the week of August 17-23 to keep the summer fun rolling.
This week's selection features several popular movies and a jailhouse interview timed to the 20th anniversary of a murder conviction.
Check out our picks for this week below. If you want to see everything coming to Peacock this month, check out what's new on Peacock in August.
A Costa Rican Wedding
- Love is in the air with A Costa Rican Wedding on August 18
When a woman known for her clumsiness finds herself in trouble before her best friend's destination wedding, she's forced to turn to her rival (and the best man) for help before everything is ruined. Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell star in A Costa Rican Wedding, the latest Hallmark Channel original movie in the network's Summer Nights lineup.
Love Island USA season 6 reunion
- The Love Island season 6 reunion comes out August 19
My colleague Terrell Smith considers Love Island season 6 to be the best installment of the franchise. After the winners were crowned we wondered what happened after the cameras turned off. Thankfully, we're going to get our burning questions answered with the Love Island season 6 reunion. Like any other reunion show, expect lots of drama as everyone gets together to look back at the season.
Face to Face with Scott Peterson
- Face to Face with Scott Peterson premieres August 20
On Christmas Eve in 2002, 27-year-old Laci Peterson went missing from her home in Modesto, Calif. She was eight months pregnant at the time. Her husband, Scott, changed his plans from golfing to fishing that day, believing his wife was with her family. Four months later, Laci's body washed up in the San Francisco Bay. Scott was convicted in 2004 for her murder, despite maintaining his innocence, and now he's speaking out from prison as the 20th anniversary approaches in an all-new interview.
The 355
- The 355 comes in hot on August 21.
With a cast that includes Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o and Fan Bingbing, The 355 is a dynamic thriller that features a CIA agent teaming up with other international agents to retrieve a top-secret weapon that has fallen into the enemy's hands. While their methods may differ, these women have to find common ground in order to get the job done.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The Killer
- The John Woo remake of the 1989 classic The Killer arrives August 23.
Nathalie Emmanuel toplines this remake of the legendary Hong Kong classic The Killer. Director John Woo works with an incredible team that includes Emmanuel, Omar Sy, Sam Worthington and a global cast. Emmanuel is Zee, an assassin who questions her orders to kill a blinded young woman. Her refusal to do her job leads to the discovery of a conspiracy that has ties to her own past.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.