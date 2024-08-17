New on Peacock August 17-23: our expert picks 5 new TV shows and movies coming to Peacock

We've hit the dog days of summer and thankfully there are lots of great shows and movies that are new to Peacock in the week of August 17-23 to keep the summer fun rolling.

This week's selection features several popular movies and a jailhouse interview timed to the 20th anniversary of a murder conviction.

Check out our picks for this week below. If you want to see everything coming to Peacock this month, check out what's new on Peacock in August.

A Costa Rican Wedding

Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell in A Costa Rican Wedding (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Johnson Production Group)

Love is in the air with A Costa Rican Wedding on August 18

When a woman known for her clumsiness finds herself in trouble before her best friend's destination wedding, she's forced to turn to her rival (and the best man) for help before everything is ruined. Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell star in A Costa Rican Wedding, the latest Hallmark Channel original movie in the network's Summer Nights lineup.

Love Island USA season 6 reunion

JaNa and Kenny kissing in Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

The Love Island season 6 reunion comes out August 19

My colleague Terrell Smith considers Love Island season 6 to be the best installment of the franchise. After the winners were crowned we wondered what happened after the cameras turned off. Thankfully, we're going to get our burning questions answered with the Love Island season 6 reunion. Like any other reunion show, expect lots of drama as everyone gets together to look back at the season.

Face to Face with Scott Peterson

Face to Face with Scott Peterson premieres August 20

On Christmas Eve in 2002, 27-year-old Laci Peterson went missing from her home in Modesto, Calif. She was eight months pregnant at the time. Her husband, Scott, changed his plans from golfing to fishing that day, believing his wife was with her family. Four months later, Laci's body washed up in the San Francisco Bay. Scott was convicted in 2004 for her murder, despite maintaining his innocence, and now he's speaking out from prison as the 20th anniversary approaches in an all-new interview.

The 355

Jessica Chastain in The 355 (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The 355 comes in hot on August 21.

With a cast that includes Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o and Fan Bingbing, The 355 is a dynamic thriller that features a CIA agent teaming up with other international agents to retrieve a top-secret weapon that has fallen into the enemy's hands. While their methods may differ, these women have to find common ground in order to get the job done.

The Killer

The John Woo remake of the 1989 classic The Killer arrives August 23.

Nathalie Emmanuel toplines this remake of the legendary Hong Kong classic The Killer. Director John Woo works with an incredible team that includes Emmanuel, Omar Sy, Sam Worthington and a global cast. Emmanuel is Zee, an assassin who questions her orders to kill a blinded young woman. Her refusal to do her job leads to the discovery of a conspiracy that has ties to her own past.